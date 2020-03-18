YWomenSpecial: Meet Visual Artist, Omoyeni Arogunmati standing out in the world of creativity

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space.

We had a chat with one of these amazons, Omoyeni Racheal Arogunmati about her work and the celebrations in general:

Tell us a bit about your self as an artist:

Omoyeni Racheal Arogunmati is a Visual Artist (Painter) raised in Ibadan. I developed my talent from age 4 and this encouraged me to study Fine Art at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

What is the concept behind your work:

The general theme for the Exhibition at the British Deputy High Commission was ‘Each for Equal.’

My subject matter is a woman who I celebrate in many form and my work displayed at the residence of the British Deputy High Commission is titled ‘EFURU.’ It seeks to address global feminism as well as feminine strength.

With the resolute female image in the work, I portrayed a beautiful lady who carried EFURU (book) in her hand.

‘Efuru’ is an eponymous novel by Flora Nwapa which was published in 1966 in Heinemann’s African Writer series, making it the first book published by a Nigerian woman. I see Flora Nwapa as one of the most relevant women for the exhibition ‘Each for Equal’ because of her achievements as a foremost woman novelist in an environment and adventures that had been dominated by men.

What does being a woman mean to you:

To me being a woman is tapping into a power that cannot ever be taken away from you. I learned what being a woman means the day l realized the world will never spin in my favor and for that reason, l must always affirm to myself that I’m powerful, worthy, and deserving of every sweet thing this world could offer.

What does it feel like being a woman in the art space:

To me, being a woman in the art space is like tapping into a world of creativity that can never be taken away from me.

Being a woman in the Art industry. I feel like I have a strong sense of creativity in my work which spurs me to be confident and build up the people in my life.

What is your message to women on this celebration of International Women’s Day:

Believe in yourself. You can do more than you think and don’t let others define your worth. Take the chance!

Do what you want, dare to be more ambitious and don’t settle!