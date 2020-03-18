#YWomenSpecial: Meet Visual Artist, Omoyeni Arogunmati standing out in the world of creativity

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space.

We had a chat with one of these amazons, Omoyeni Racheal Arogunmati about her work and the celebrations in general:

Tell us a bit about your self as an artist:

Omoyeni Racheal Arogunmati is a Visual Artist (Painter) raised in Ibadan. I developed my talent from age 4 and this encouraged me to study Fine Art at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

What is the concept behind your work:

The general theme for the Exhibition at the British Deputy High Commission was ‘Each for Equal.’

My subject matter is a woman who I celebrate in many form and my work displayed at the residence of the British Deputy High Commission is titled ‘EFURU.’ It seeks to address global feminism as well as feminine strength.

With the resolute female image in the work, I portrayed a beautiful lady who carried EFURU (book) in her hand.

‘Efuru’ is an eponymous novel by Flora Nwapa which was published in 1966 in Heinemann’s African Writer series, making it the first book published by a Nigerian woman. I see Flora Nwapa as one of the most relevant women for the exhibition ‘Each for Equal’ because of her achievements as a foremost woman novelist in an environment and adventures that had been dominated by men.

What does being a woman mean to you:

To me being a woman is tapping into a power that cannot ever be taken away from you. I learned what being a woman means the day l realized the world will never spin in my favor and for that reason, l must always affirm to myself that I’m powerful, worthy, and deserving of every sweet thing this world could offer.

What does it feel like being a woman in the art space:

To me, being a woman in the art space is like tapping into a world of creativity that can never be taken away from me.

Being a woman in the Art industry. I feel like I have a strong sense of creativity in my work which spurs me to be confident and build up the people in my life.

What is your message to women on this celebration of  International Women’s Day:

Believe in yourself. You can do more than you think and don’t let others define your worth. Take the chance!

Do what you want, dare to be more ambitious and don’t settle!

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 17, 2020

A screech in time saves 180 million | The #YNaijaCover

There have been growing concerns (especially among its citizenry) on the ability of the Federal Government to properly handle preventive ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 16, 2020

It’s Abule-Ado yesterday and Nigerians everyday | The #YNaijaCover

Nigerians have had to go on and off panic mode in the last one month, following the emergence of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 16, 2020

As he turns 35, Chude Jideonwo launches #WithChude on TV, Radio and Podcast

Nigerian lawyer, journalist, media entrepreneur, and founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, returns to mainstream media with the launch of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 13, 2020

#YWomenSpecial: Meet Igbinovia Omon Sophia; metal foil and water colour artist

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence last Friday, a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 13, 2020

#YWomenSpecial: Meet multimedia artist, Oluchi Zom; ‘warrior for change in the smallest ways possible’

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence last Friday, a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 10, 2020

The #YNaijaCover: Corona Wahala

    The drama behind the Coronavirus in Nigeria appears to be far from over, as the Lagos Government this ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail