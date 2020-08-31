Amaarae’s ‘Fancy’ is out September 10, off her upcoming EP ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’

Ghanaian-American altè-RnB songstress Amaarae is releasing her upcoming single Fancy via Platoon on September 10th. It’s the second offering from her highly anticipated EP The Angel You Don’t Know and seeks to expand her body of work since releasing Passionfruit Summers in 2017

Speaking on Fancy, Amaarae states: “Fancy is a bad bitch record – it’s that joint that you put on when you’re getting ready to go out, when you’re getting ready to ace that exam, to ask for that promotion, do that job interview, go on that date that you know you are about to dress to kill for! It’s for the boss bitches.’

Proving to us that all is in fact not lost, and we can salvage the summer we planned. Fancy is a female-empowered anthem which sees a divergence from the smooth offering we’re often presented with for Amaarae. With a trap-style feel and a bounce in its rich flavour and style, Fancy straddles the line between rap, trap and RnB to give us a single filled with powerful feminine themes, that can be described as “a track for all the bad bitches” and is set to give us all the emo-alté-RnB summer vibes we never knew we needed until now.