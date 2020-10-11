YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Marcus Rashford, Kirk Franklin, Ozil and other celebrities across the world join the #EndSARS movement

The #EndSARS movement is global now! And, more popular figures across the globe have joined their voices in the struggle against the oppression of Nigerian youth.

What more could be the essence of our humanity as global citizens in a global village other than being our brother’s keepers? Indeed, the lives of Nigerian youth matters!

The growing number of celebrities across the globe, lending their voices to the plight of the youth includes, Keith Powers, American actor and model who described the oppression of the youth as “heartbreaking” in a tweet which reads:

“Much love to Nigeria and everyone protesting and fighting the system. It’s heartbreaking what’s going on! #EndSARS.”

Much love to Nigeria and everyone protesting and fighting the system. It’s heartbreaking what’s going on! #EndSARS — Keith Powers (@KeithTPowers) October 10, 2020

Al Foran, sensational UK internet comedian also spoke against the ill-treatment of the youths on his Twitter handle, describing it as “unjust”.

His tweet reads:

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have a following from Nigeria and friends & colleagues too, incredibly receptive on here and have a great love for The Premier League, I’ve only just learned of the corruption that goes on and it’s completely unwarranted and unjust.”

I'm incredibly fortunate to have a following from Nigeria and friends & colleagues too, Incredibly receptive on here and have a great love for The Premier League, I've only just learned of the corruption that goes on and it's completely unwarranted and unjust. 🇳🇬❤️#EndSarsNow — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 9, 2020

Europe’s Chris Wheatley, also took to his Twitter handle to call for an end to SARS with a love emoji and an emoji of the Nigerian flag.

His tweet reads:

#EndSARS #EndSARSNow.

American musician, Black, also showed support for the #EndSARS protest, while emphasizing the need to fight oppressive systems and protect one another.

He tweeted:

“Lending my voice to my brothers & sisters in Nigeria. On a global scale our governments continue to fail us & force us into protest, but that’s all the reason to continue the fight in tearing down these oppressive systems. Protect each other. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”

lending my voice to my brothers & sisters in Nigeria. on a global scale our governments continue to fail us & force us into protest, but that’s all the reason to continue the fight in tearing down these oppressive systems. protect each other. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality 🇳🇬 https://t.co/F9oNiOzcaX — black (@6LACK) October 10, 2020

German professional footballer, Antonio Rüdiger expressed profound shock at the gross misconduct of the Nigerian Police, describing the situation as “sad” in a tweet that reads:

“Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people. Broken heart. It is so sad what is going on there. This has to end #PeaceFirst #EndSARS.”

Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people.💔 It is so sad what is going on there. 🇳🇬 This has to end ❌🙏🏾 #PeaceFirst #EndSARS — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 10, 2020

American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor, Sean John Combs AKA Diddy, also lent his voice to the protest with the hashtag #EndSARS while retweeting Burna Boy’s message on the issue.

His tweet reads:

“#EndSARS”.

American gospel musician, Jonathan McReynolds, also took to Twitter to weigh in on the issue.

His tweet reads:

“I see that the fight against abuse of power, against being treated like less than human, and against leaders’ choice to emphasize policing over just simply enhancing the lives of the most vulnerable, is happening in Nigeria too.”

I see that the fight against abuse of power, against being treated like less than human, and against leaders’ choice to emphasize policing over just simply enhancing the lives of the most vulnerable, is happening in 🇳🇬 too. (1/3) — Jonathan McReynolds (@jonmcreynolds) October 10, 2020

Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter and producer, Amaarae, had this to say on Twitter in support of the struggle.

Her tweet reads:

“Nigeria is responsible for 70% of my music streams & 90% of my radio air play. The same way you stream my music, play it on your radio, collab w me is the same way I will use my platform for as long as necessary to advocate for the rights of our youth. #EndSarsNow.”

Nigeria is responsible fr 70% of my music streams & 90% of my radio air play. No 🧢. The same way you stream my music, play it on your radio, collab w me is the same way I will use my platform for as long as necessary to advocate for the rights of our youth. #EndSarsNow — at0mic angel (@amaarae) October 10, 2020

American musician, Enisa Nikaj, AKA Enisa, also shows support for the #EndSARS movement, sending her love and prayers to Nigerians.

She tweeted:

“Praying for Nigeria. They are some of the most supportive & nice people I’ve ever seen on social media & are always showing me & my music love. Sending my love to Nigeria – God is with you! #EndSars.”

Praying for Nigeria 🇳🇬 🙏🏼 They are some of the most supportive & nice people I’ve ever seen on social media & are always showing me & my music love. Sending my love to Nigeria – god is with you! #EndSars — ENISA (@IAmENISA) October 10, 2020

Kira Kosarin, an American actress and singer, has also taken a stand with the #EndSARS protesters, describing police brutality of Nigeria’s youth as “abhorring”.

She tweeted:

“Been reading up on the abhorrent police brutality that youth in Nigeria are facing, and I stand with the protesters currently fighting to #EndSARS.”

Been reading up on the abhorrent police brutality that youth in Nigeria are facing, and I stand with the protesters currently fighting to #EndSARS — ❄️Kira Kosarin❄️ DECEMBER OUT NOW (@kirakosarin) October 10, 2020

South African rapper, songwriter and record producer, Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, AKA Nasty C, also weighed in on the #EndSARS protest, lamenting how messed up the world is with oppressive leaders.

He tweeted:

“World is fucked up & the people that are supposed to serve & protect are often the biggest problem smh.

#EndSARS.”

World is fucked up & the people that are supposed to serve & protect are often the biggest problem smh. #EndSARS — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) October 10, 2020

Adam Bradford, a British social activist, entrepreneur and business adviser; lamented the lack of response on the part of the government to the plight of Nigerian youths, describing it as abominable. He also called on the UK and Nigerian Governments to take up the collective responsibility as international allies and members of the commonwealth to end the menace while expressing his dissatisfaction at the UK Government’s response.

His tweet reads:

“The lack of Government response in the #EndSARS situation is abominable. Therefore, I am going to fly 1 exceptional Nigerian youth to the UK, and we will show international diplomats how prosperous Nigerian youth are. I work in NG, I believe in you. Reply if it should be you.”

“Young Nigerians with positive side of NG to show – apply for this trip by emailing to [email protected] Please email before 5pm Nigeria time 2moro. We will announce the winner by 6pm tomorrow. We will introduce you to MPs, one Senior Politician & media. Showcase yourself! #EndSARS.”

“I’m glad #EndSARS is still trending. Having worked in Nigeria extensively, I have seen and heard so much. So much that is not being nurtured. Far from me to have all the answers, but I’ll use this platform I have been granted for good. Dear @BorisJohnson & @MBuhari please read:”

“And, I am not happy with the UK Government’s response. If us as a Commonwealth cannot do something to help our COMMON asset, youth, then international diplomacy is in the trash can. UK – I’m waiting on you oto. #EndSARS.”

The lack of Government response in the #EndSARS situation is abominable. Therefore, I am going to fly 1 exceptional Nigerian youth to the UK, and we will show international diplomats how prosperous Nigerian youth are. I work in NG, I believe in you. Reply if it should be you. — Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020

Young Nigerians with positive side of NG to show – apply for this trip by emailing to [email protected] Please email before 5pm Nigeria time 2moro. We will announce winner by 6pm tomorrow. We will introduce you to MPs, one Senior Politician & media. Showcase yourself! #EndSARS — Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020

And, I am not happy with the UK Government’s response. If us as a Commonwealth cannot do something to help our COMMON asset, youth, then international diplomacy is in the trash can. UK – I’m waiting on you oto. #EndSARS — Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020

I'm glad #EndSARS is still trending. Having worked in Nigeria extensively, I have seen and heard so much. So much that is not being nurtured. Far from me to have all the answers, but I'll use this platform I have been granted for good. Dear @BorisJohnson & @MBuhari please read: pic.twitter.com/YiB1iw6Eig — Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 11, 2020

My thoughts and prayers with all of those affected 🇳🇬 #EndSARS https://t.co/BnFJWjITkG — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2020

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere ▶️ #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. 🇳🇬💚 #EndPoliceBrutality — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 11, 2020

It is encouraging to see that the world cares about the Nigerian youth and their struggles, all with one voice saying – #EndSARS.