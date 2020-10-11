BREAKING NEWS: Police unit, SARS has been dissolved | #EndSARS

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a press conference held October 11, 2020, has announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The IGP says officers captured under the special police unit, SARS, will now be deployed for other purposes and a new anti-robbery squad with the same objectives as SARS to be named later.
The dissolution is coming on the heels of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.
The police unit has been accused of brutality, extortion, and incessant murder of many young Nigerians.
- Emplaces other measures to protect the citizens
Omoleye Omoruyi… an apprentice web/game developer, novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram
