Results from #OndoDecides2020 indicate APC’s Akeredolu wins guber election by landslide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent has been re-elected as the governor of Ondo in an election held October 10, 2020.

Akeredolu beat Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polling 292,830 votes while Jegede polled 195,791 votes.

Akeredolu won 15 local governments while Jegede won 3 local governments.

LGA APC PDP Akoko North-East 16,572 8,380 Akoko North-West 15,809 10,320 Akoko South-East 9,419 4,003 Akoko South-West 21,232 15,055 Akure North 9,546 12,263 Akure South 17,277 47,627 Ese Odo 13,383 4,680 Idanre 11,286 7,499 Ifedore 9,350 11,852 Ilaje 26,657 11,128 Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo 13,278 9,231 Irele 12,643 5,493 Odigbo 23,571 9,485 Okitipupa 19,266 10,367 Ondo East 6,485 4,049 Ondo West 15,977 10,627 Ose 15,122 8,421 Owo 35,957 5,311