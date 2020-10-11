Results from #OndoDecides2020 indicate APC’s Akeredolu wins guber election by landslide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent has been re-elected as the governor of Ondo in an election held October 10, 2020.
Akeredolu beat Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polling 292,830 votes while Jegede polled 195,791 votes.
Akeredolu won 15 local governments while Jegede won 3 local governments.
|LGA
|APC
|PDP
|Akoko North-East
|16,572
|8,380
|Akoko North-West
|15,809
|10,320
|Akoko South-East
|9,419
|4,003
|Akoko South-West
|21,232
|15,055
|Akure North
|9,546
|12,263
|Akure South
|17,277
|47,627
|Ese Odo
|13,383
|4,680
|Idanre
|11,286
|7,499
|Ifedore
|9,350
|11,852
|Ilaje
|26,657
|11,128
|Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo
|13,278
|9,231
|Irele
|12,643
|5,493
|Odigbo
|23,571
|9,485
|Okitipupa
|19,266
|10,367
|Ondo East
|6,485
|4,049
|Ondo West
|15,977
|10,627
|Ose
|15,122
|8,421
|Owo
|35,957
|5,311
