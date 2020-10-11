Results from #OndoDecides2020 indicate APC’s Akeredolu wins guber election by landslide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent has been re-elected as the governor of Ondo in an election held October 10, 2020.

Akeredolu beat Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polling 292,830 votes while Jegede polled 195,791 votes.

Akeredolu won 15 local governments while Jegede won 3 local governments.

LGAAPCPDP
Akoko North-East16,5728,380
Akoko North-West15,80910,320
Akoko South-East9,4194,003
Akoko South-West21,23215,055
Akure North9,54612,263
Akure South17,27747,627
Ese Odo13,3834,680
Idanre11,2867,499
Ifedore9,35011,852
   
Ilaje26,65711,128
Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo13,2789,231
Irele12,6435,493
Odigbo23,5719,485
   
Okitipupa19,26610,367
Ondo East6,4854,049
Ondo West15,97710,627
Ose15,1228,421
Owo35,9575,311

 

