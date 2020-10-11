YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Dissolution of SARS wouldn’t bring back Jimoh Isiaq, erring officers must be brought to justice | #ReformPoliceNG

It is utterly heartbreaking to imagine that the last moments of a young Nigerian was of him standing by the road side, taking in the spectacle that was the #EndSARS protest. A young man who simply came out his home to see what the ruckus was all about, met with the very disaster the ruckus had been created to quell.

During one of the #EndSARS protests in Ogbomosho, Oyo, Jimoh Isiaq who was said to have been watching the protest from a presumably safe distance, was shot dead by a police officer.

The killing of Jimoh by a police officer, admist a protest to end this particular type of trigger happy incidents by the very same law enforcement agents is quite ironic to say the least, and no doubt underlines perfectly what insanity is.

Eye witness accounts have it that Jimoh was simply watching the protest from a distance when he was shot by a police officer. He was rushed to Bowen University teaching hospital, where he died receiving treatment.

It’s quite infuriating and down right insulting that this would happen at a protest to solicit a more humane response to citizens from the Nigerian police force by first eradicating a police unit notorious for violent misconduct.

It’s seemed even more antagonising when the video of the boy being laid to rest surfaced on social media.

The government of Nigeria has failed the youth!#JimohIsiaq was a peaceful protester, but he was killed by @PoliceNG who were meant to render protection. Two deadly virus killing Nigerians are — #COVID19 & #SARS! Our voice would continue to demand #JusticeForJimoh#EndSARSNow pic.twitter.com/7ydkLYkthJ — MushinToTheWorld (@mttw_page) October 11, 2020

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more depressing, the video of a man who appears to be Jimoh’s father weeping for the young boy went viral.

Such instances are becoming near relatable, as people who aren’t even related to these victims are experiencing some level of despair and hopelessness watching such circumstances unfold.

The unjustifiable killing of Jimoh, similar to many other extrajudicial killings in the country is precisely what has triggered many Nigerians to contemplate the possibility of being next, and it is this menacing terror that has fueled the #EndSARS movement to the point of civil unrest.

Just like the family members seen mourning at Jimoh’s funeral, we all belong to a family of our own, and the thought of losing a loved one is why many can sympathize with the victim’s family.

The sight of #JimohIsiaq going into the ground as his fresh blood continued to soak his white burial shroud broke me into pieces.

We are being murdered in cold blood and all we hear is deliberations are going on?! Give an order @MBuhari #EndSARS today!! — #EndSARSNOW (@Ajikespecial) October 11, 2020

So far, no sanction has been laid, and no one has been charged for Jimoh’s killing. According to Channels TV, the Oyo police command are yet to assume responsibility for the shooting, and the Govenor of the state, Seyi Makinde simply sent out his condolence, after which he mentioned an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

This incident has done very little to plead a case to not #EndSARS for the police, but has instead inspired an even more intense campaign against police brutality, and an end to SARS.

The Police IGP has announced that SARS has been dissolved but we cannot stop now, the Police system must be reformed!