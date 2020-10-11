#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: IGP dissolves SARS but there are questions | #ReformPoliceNG

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, during a press conference in Abuja, Sunday, dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the heels of the #EndSARS protest. But, the big question we might want to ask ourselves, however, is the battle won yet? 

Perhaps, the press release will answer that question as we examine items one, two and three from the “FIVE (5) THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE DISSOLUTION OF THE SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD.”

Press Release:

One:

“The Inspector-General of Police has dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across all the Thirty-Six state (36) State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory with immediate effect.”

But what exactly does this mean? Point number two and three will do all the clarification we need on this.

The second point states that: 

“All officers and men serving in the Unit will be redeployed to other Police Commands, Formations and Units.” 

While the third point says:

“A new policing arrangement for tackling the offences of Armed-Robbery and other violent crimes will be unveiled to the public soon.” 

Now, here’s where the problem lies. What difference is it going to make when members of the so-called disbanded SARS Unit are redeployed to other Police Commands, Formations and Units?

What is the guarantee that they will not continue harassing and killing young Nigerians? What is the hope that the Nigerian youth will now walk freely on our streets without fear of getting harassed by these same men rebranded under a different police unit with a different name? Does this reflect what the #EndSARS struggle is trying to achieve? 

The #EndSARS movement does not say disband and regroup to continue from where the killing stopped. It says the unit should be disbanded and the officers who have been taking it as a habit to extort and kill innocent young Nigerians be held accountable.

Many Nigerians have expressed concern over the new development and their apprehension is clearly understandable.

Reactions:

Until the unit becomes non-existent for good; until all the bad eggs are removed from the police force; until the voice of the youth is heard and concrete steps are taken to end the menace; the struggle to #EndSARS continues! 

 

