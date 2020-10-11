YNaijaEndSARSupdate: IGP dissolves SARS but there are questions | #ReformPoliceNG

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, during a press conference in Abuja, Sunday, dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the heels of the #EndSARS protest. But, the big question we might want to ask ourselves, however, is the battle won yet?

Perhaps, the press release will answer that question as we examine items one, two and three from the “FIVE (5) THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE DISSOLUTION OF THE SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD.”

Press Release:

One:

“The Inspector-General of Police has dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across all the Thirty-Six state (36) State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory with immediate effect.”

But what exactly does this mean? Point number two and three will do all the clarification we need on this.

The second point states that:

“All officers and men serving in the Unit will be redeployed to other Police Commands, Formations and Units.”

While the third point says:

“A new policing arrangement for tackling the offences of Armed-Robbery and other violent crimes will be unveiled to the public soon.”

Now, here’s where the problem lies. What difference is it going to make when members of the so-called disbanded SARS Unit are redeployed to other Police Commands, Formations and Units?

What is the guarantee that they will not continue harassing and killing young Nigerians? What is the hope that the Nigerian youth will now walk freely on our streets without fear of getting harassed by these same men rebranded under a different police unit with a different name? Does this reflect what the #EndSARS struggle is trying to achieve?

The #EndSARS movement does not say disband and regroup to continue from where the killing stopped. It says the unit should be disbanded and the officers who have been taking it as a habit to extort and kill innocent young Nigerians be held accountable.

Many Nigerians have expressed concern over the new development and their apprehension is clearly understandable.

Reactions:

2 and 3 They will just call it a different name and they are back to the streets with same purpose to kill the youths

Redeploy them to Borno, fight against boko haram

🇳🇬What do we want? #EndSARS

🇳🇬What do we want? #EndSARS

🇳🇬What do we want? #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/58gmVSUzmZ — #EndSARS (@kinq_dave) October 11, 2020

Then they should be redeployed to the North where they would work day and night to stop banditry. Anu mpama#EndSARS — BRiGHT (@briightchukwu) October 11, 2020

This is not what we want …

Redeploying them is just like giving them another uniform, another badge, so that people will no longer Know them as SARS…but they will still be causing harm to the society

Disarm them…

…… Ok take a look a the criminals you want to redeploy pic.twitter.com/cVhBYuFRRA — CRUISE LORD🌝🤪🌚 (@__Amos33) October 11, 2020

Number 3 doesn't sit well with me

It means SARS official will be brought back but under another name!!

We are not fool!!!

No dey lie give us!!

We won't stop until the president himself says so and outs it in paper with his signature on it — @millyevents/ small chops (@mildred_ojm) October 11, 2020

2. Has said it all SARS unit will be no more but those rogue officers will still be in the service either in RRS or CID. To me NPF need a total reform and Strict Code of Conduct for their personnel because most Nigeria police officers enjoy harassing civilians — Mohammed Maina (@Mr_Faisality) October 11, 2020

Good step though but any creation of new unit as stipulated in no 2 without proper police reformed, then it's just like selling dog to buy Monkey. It's time for robust police reformed & initiation of community policing. — MR TED (@Deus_Ugwoke) October 11, 2020

I no trust your number 2 and 3, wharay fit dey disguise — ENITURN ™🌍 (@eniturn) October 11, 2020

Not good enough, we want these killers be brought to justice now. — Abba💎 (@W_Salibae) October 11, 2020

Until the unit becomes non-existent for good; until all the bad eggs are removed from the police force; until the voice of the youth is heard and concrete steps are taken to end the menace; the struggle to #EndSARS continues!