Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPCL Transfers Ownership of Fuel Stations to OVH Energy Marketing Limited

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reportedly surrendered all petrol stations under its command nationwide to OVH Energy Marketing Limited, the operator of Oando Petroleum and owned by the nephew of the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wale Tinubu.

According to reports, the NNPCL is ready to transfer its retail ownership and assets to OVH after court approval has been confirmed. The NNPCL Retail is the country’s leading importer of petroleum.

NNPCL has come out to defend its decision, claiming that the OVH acquisition is a business move after presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar accused NNPCL of being controlled by hidden corporate forces.

The NNPCL, through a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, claimed that Wale Tinubu was not linked to OVH Energy Marketing Limited, contrary to popular belief.

“Contrary to the false alarm raised, neither Mr. Wale Tinubu nor the President has any interest in the OVH acquisition,” NNPCL affirmed.

Bolt restricts inter-country ride requests as Nigerians and South Africans order empty rides in new trend

Drivers and courier service providers in South Africa and Nigeria were at the mercy of the opposing people from both countries who continued to order empty rides all day.

The South Africans started the challenge, and when Nigerians became aware of it, it trended on Twitter as Nigerians left South Africans stranded and confused the country as e-hail taxi riders were moving aimlessly across the country. Online services were also not spared from this.

In response to this chaos, Bolt announced that it had blocked several accounts that partook in the challenge of the empty ride. To further its prevention tactics, the app also stated that it has restricted inter-country requests, a flaw that should have never existed.

Seven #EndSARS protesters freed after four years

Seven protesters apprehended by officers and taken to court have finally been freed after four years as Justice B.O. Osunsanmi in a Lagos Magistrate court, Ogba, discharged the seven protesters who had been acquitted for causing the breach of peace.

The seven defendants, Adigun Sodiq, Azeez Isiaka, Daniel Joyinbo, Salaudeen Kamila, Sodiq Usseni, and Kehinde Shola, have all been in prison since 2020 when they were arrested during the #EndSARS protest.

The defendants pleaded guilty to a one-count charge as Justice Osunsanmi warned and discharged them on an amended charge since they were all first-time offenders.

President Tinubu hastens to Nigeria from France to swear in new CJN

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a quick trip back to Nigeria after leaving for France earlier this week to swear in the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Honorable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is the fifth and youngest woman appointed as a Supreme Court Justice. She began her journey as a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State in 1996 before becoming a Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2004, serving in five different Divisions nationwide.

She has been a Justice in the Supreme Court since 2013 and will now be sworn in today, Friday 23, August, as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court following the retirement of CJN Olukayode Ariwoola.

Landowners sue FG over ₦15 trillion Lagos-Calabar highway

Lagos Landowners whose properties are scheduled for ruin for the coastal road construction have sued the federal government over the ₦15 trillion Lagos-Calabar highway as the Minister of Works, David Umahi, claims the coastal highway construction will continue.

The coastal highway has been on the mouth of every Nigerian who found it unjust that over 700 properties were destroyed to lay the foundation of the ₦15tr Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Landowners have complained that the compensation they received from the FG was peanuts and unsatisfactory compared to their investments which are marked for destruction.