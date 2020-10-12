#SARSmustEnd: Davido to meet with the IGP; wave of leadership from entertainers commendable

It felt like a moment of relief and victory when the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the police unit which has been the subject of heated protests and demonstrations nationwide.

https://twitter.com/YNaija/status/1315269344633466880?s=20
The call for #EndSARS had grown to become a global trend and the movement is one that will go down in history as a turning point for this generation, especially when considering how celebrities finally took centre stage for backing their words with conspicuous action.
Coming on the back of trends of disappointment, it was easy to see why there was skepticism concerning the involvement of entertainment figures who command legions of followers on and off social media.
Such skepticism was not to last as Falz, Runtown, Tiwa Savage, Mr Macaroni, Paul Okoye, Toke Makinwa, Di’ja, Tacha, WurlD, Joeboy and a host of other celebrities and influencers partook in the demonstration on Friday.
Bowing to pressure or not, Burna Boy also weighed in with ‘Project Protect’ on Saturday with the promise to make funds available for protesters in detention and conduct mass education on Nigeria’s history. Subsequently, #EndSARS messages were launched on billboards in some strategic parts of the country.
https://twitter.com/burnaboy/status/1314935410393571330?s=20
On Sunday, Wizkid joined Dr. Dipo Awojide, among other protesters in London, to lend their support to the #EndSARS movement. Apparently, not being in Nigeria would not deter them from making moves.
https://twitter.com/ogbenidipo/status/1315300301121957889?s=21
Also in the United States, Adekunle Gold was heavily involved in getting concerned people to participate in a protest.
https://twitter.com/adekunlegold/status/1315402288400392192?s=21
Back to Abuja, Nigeria, Davido was the face of the protest that held there. As seen in the videos circulating on social media, protesters in detention regained their freedom and subsequently a meeting was arranged with the Inspector-General with Davido announcing that he would be meeting with the IG on Monday.
https://twitter.com/davido/status/1315379488570695683?s=21
A meeting with the IGP will be the highest form of physical reception from the Federal Government so far and it is indeed commendable that our entertainers are the movers and shakers.

While the disbandment of SARS feels like deja vu putting precedence into consideration, the next set of battles to be won, including demands for an executive order from the president, is looking favourable with all the weight being pulled by the industry stars.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Dissolution of SARS wouldn’t bring back Jimoh Isiaq, erring officers must be brought to justice | #ReformPoliceNG

It is utterly heartbreaking to imagine that the last moments of a young Nigerian was of him standing by the ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Marcus Rashford, Kirk Franklin, Ozil and other celebrities across the world join the #EndSARS movement

The #EndSARS movement is global now! And, more popular figures across the globe have joined their voices in the struggle ...

Michael Isaac October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: These are the churches weighing in on #EndSARS and it’s a good omen

Call it a revolution, the #EndSARS now worldwide protest is one that many Nigerians are not backing out on. As ...

Chinedu Okafor October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Ycee leads Amuwo residents in movement against #PoliceBrutality | An Eye-witness account

The #EndSARS movement in the country, which has prompted thousands of Nigerian youth to come out and protest police brutality ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: International celebrities are lending their voices to the #EndSARS protest and we love it

The struggle to end oppression in any given society is not a one-man struggle; it belongs to everyone who has ...

Kola Muhammed October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Burna Boy finally joins the #EndSARS movement with ‘Project Protect’

  At the present, the world all over has become aware of #EndSARS movement. What was rebuked as mere social ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail