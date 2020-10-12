SARSmustEnd: Davido to meet with the IGP; wave of leadership from entertainers commendable

It felt like a moment of relief and victory when the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the police unit which has been the subject of heated protests and demonstrations nationwide.

https://twitter.com/YNaija/status/1315269344633466880?s=20

The call for #EndSARS had grown to become a global trend and the movement is one that will go down in history as a turning point for this generation, especially when considering how celebrities finally took centre stage for backing their words with conspicuous action.

Coming on the back of trends of disappointment, it was easy to see why there was skepticism concerning the involvement of entertainment figures who command legions of followers on and off social media.

Such skepticism was not to last as Falz, Runtown, Tiwa Savage, Mr Macaroni, Paul Okoye, Toke Makinwa, Di’ja, Tacha, WurlD, Joeboy and a host of other celebrities and influencers partook in the demonstration on Friday.

Bowing to pressure or not, Burna Boy also weighed in with ‘Project Protect’ on Saturday with the promise to make funds available for protesters in detention and conduct mass education on Nigeria’s history. Subsequently, #EndSARS messages were launched on billboards in some strategic parts of the country.

https://twitter.com/burnaboy/status/1314935410393571330?s=20

On Sunday, Wizkid joined Dr. Dipo Awojide, among other protesters in London, to lend their support to the #EndSARS movement. Apparently, not being in Nigeria would not deter them from making moves.

https://twitter.com/ogbenidipo/status/1315300301121957889?s=21

Also in the United States, Adekunle Gold was heavily involved in getting concerned people to participate in a protest.

https://twitter.com/adekunlegold/status/1315402288400392192?s=21

Back to Abuja, Nigeria, Davido was the face of the protest that held there. As seen in the videos circulating on social media, protesters in detention regained their freedom and subsequently a meeting was arranged with the Inspector-General with Davido announcing that he would be meeting with the IG on Monday.

https://twitter.com/davido/status/1315379488570695683?s=21

A meeting with the IGP will be the highest form of physical reception from the Federal Government so far and it is indeed commendable that our entertainers are the movers and shakers.

While the disbandment of SARS feels like deja vu putting precedence into consideration, the next set of battles to be won, including demands for an executive order from the president, is looking favourable with all the weight being pulled by the industry stars.