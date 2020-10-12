SARSmustEnd: Davido to meet with the IGP; wave of leadership from entertainers commendable

It felt like a moment of relief and victory when the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the police unit which has been the subject of heated protests and demonstrations nationwide.
While the disbandment of SARS feels like deja vu putting precedence into consideration, the next set of battles to be won, including demands for an executive order from the president, is looking favourable with all the weight being pulled by the industry stars.
Kola Muhammed has imprint across local and international media. He is passionate about trends in the domains of culture, communication and technology.
