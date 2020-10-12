EndSARS: Ganduje suspends aide for criticising Buhari, Akeredolu emerges victorious in Ondo governorship election | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to the ongoing protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.

Yakasai, who tweeted through his handle, @dawisu, said the President has no empathy for Nigerians by his inaction.

“Over and over again, you cannot spare five minutes to address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it is heartbreaking,” he added.

The Kano State Governor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described Yakasai’s comments as “unguarded utterances”, noting that Yakasai’s suspension was with immediate effect.

Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Ondo governorship election.

Mr Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in 15 of the state’s 18 local government areas, based on the results announced by the electoral commission, INEC, at its headquarters in Abuja.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, won in the remaining three local governments. A total number of 17 candidates took part in the election.

#EndSARS: UK asks FG to respect protesters’ rights

British high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called on the Nigerian federal government to respect the rights of its citizens to protest.

In a post on her verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Liang also commended the federal government’s decision to disband the special anti-robbery squad (SARS); urging protesters to remain peaceful amid the protests.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), had earlier announced the police unit had been dissolved after days of protests across the country.

Drake lends support to #EndSARS protest

International superstar, Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake, has shown support for the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Drake, in an update on his Instagram Story, reposted an #EndSARS post from Grace Ladoja, the Nigerian-British talent manager and socialist who is best known for being Skepta’s manager, on Sunday.

“Pls check this post from my family for the info @graceladoja,” Drake captioned the post along with a Nigerian flag emoji.

Other international celebrities that have also reacted or spoken out in support of the #EndSARS protest include Cardi B, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper amongst others.

NCDC confirms 163 new COVID-19 cases

163 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113

Kaduna-21

Osun-8

Ondo-5

Oyo-5

Ogun-3

Bayelsa-2

Taraba-2

Edo-1

FCT-1

Katsina-1

Plateau-1 60,266 confirmed

51,735 discharged

1,115 deaths pic.twitter.com/wCIDrwsCjW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 11, 2020