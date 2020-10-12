Groupthink is a big deal | The Daily Vulnerable

by Daniel Adeyemi

One thing social media obviously amplifies is that we are social beings. Social media and mass actions constantly remind us that humans would rather support their tribes over facts or logic. I wonder if it should surprise me when people ignore obvious facts over allegiance to their group’s ideologies.

When I see this happen, every now and then, it’s easy to keep looking around, being amused at others who are stuck in this weird bubble. But the truth is we’re all stuck in our bubbles.

A more difficult task might be picking out which bubbles I’m currently stuck in, how I’m denying facts in favour of my tribe’s beliefs.

We’d always belong to tribes so the way out is to keep asking, “What could my tribe be wrong about?”

I hope to spot this for myself even as I more easily spot this in others.