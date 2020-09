by Damola M.

However, one of the best gifts you can give yourself is a reality check. I do this by asking these simple questions. It is easy to get in a filter bubble and see things from a biased perspective.

What is the unbiased truth I am avoiding?

Why am I avoiding this?

What happens if I come to terms with how things are?

What do I do next?

Accepting reality is one of the best ways to avoid or ease suffering.