FG orders schools to conduct weekly COVID-19 assessment, Buhari signs Police Bill into law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has released more guidelines expected to curb the spread of COVID-19 as more states fully reopen schools on Monday.

In a Punch report, it was revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, stated that schools had been directed to conduct COVID-19 risk assessment every week, while local governments and states were directed to conduct a monthly and quarterly COVID-19 risk assessment in schools respectively.

According to the NCDC, the assessment will determine schools’ level of compliance with safety protocols including physical distancing, hand-washing and the use of face masks, whose violation can put students at risk of COVID-19.

FG asks bank account holders to undergo self-certification process – despite BVN

The Federal Government has declared that every person who owns an account with financial institutions has to undergo a self-certification process.

The development which was made public on Thursday via the federal government’s Twitter handle, noted that account holders are required to obtain, complete and submit the self-certification forms to their respective financial institutions. The statement read that individuals who hold accounts in different financial institutions would have to collect and submit separate forms to each one of the institutions.

“The forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019. Failure to comply with the requirement to administer or execute this form attracts sanctions which may include monetary penalty or inability to operate the account,” part of the tweet read.

Buhari signs Police Bill into law

President Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill (2020) repealing the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation (2004). The Presidency says the development was communicated via a memo on Wednesday, to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the legislature, stressing that assent to the Bill provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources. "Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates an enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide," the statement by the Presidency read.

UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin, resigns

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), has resigned following an alleged disagreement with the Federal Government on the Visitation Panel sent to the university.

According to reports, Babalakin had declared that there were too many vested interests in UNILAG’s issues, who were not approaching the issues objectively, adding that the visitation panel was raised to exonerate the Vice-Chancellor and implicate the Pro-Chancellor.

Babalakin who appeared before the panel in protest, made it clear that the panel could not determine the issues before it and emphasised that he will also not be available again to serve as the chairman of the Federal Government Negotiation Team on the Agreement reached with university unions in 2009.

NCDC confirms 131 new COVID-19 cases

131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-45

Kaduna-17

Plateau-17

FCT-16

Delta-6

Niger-6

Kwara-5

Oyo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Cross River-2

Ekiti-2

Enugu-2

Osun-2

Sokoto-2

Bauchi-1

Ebonyi-1

Katsina-1

Rivers-1 56,735 confirmed

48,092 discharged

1,093 deaths pic.twitter.com/A2XC1CNCrn — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 17, 2020