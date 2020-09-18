FG orders schools to conduct weekly COVID-19 assessment, Buhari signs Police Bill into law | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has released more guidelines expected to curb the spread of COVID-19 as more states fully reopen schools on Monday.
In a Punch report, it was revealed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, stated that schools had been directed to conduct COVID-19 risk assessment every week, while local governments and states were directed to conduct a monthly and quarterly COVID-19 risk assessment in schools respectively.
According to the NCDC, the assessment will determine schools’ level of compliance with safety protocols including physical distancing, hand-washing and the use of face masks, whose violation can put students at risk of COVID-19.
FG asks bank account holders to undergo self-certification process – despite BVN
The Federal Government has declared that every person who owns an account with financial institutions has to undergo a self-certification process.
The development which was made public on Thursday via the federal government’s Twitter handle, noted that account holders are required to obtain, complete and submit the self-certification forms to their respective financial institutions. The statement read that individuals who hold accounts in different financial institutions would have to collect and submit separate forms to each one of the institutions.
“The forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019. Failure to comply with the requirement to administer or execute this form attracts sanctions which may include monetary penalty or inability to operate the account,” part of the tweet read.
The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), has resigned following an alleged disagreement with the Federal Government on the Visitation Panel sent to the university.
According to reports, Babalakin had declared that there were too many vested interests in UNILAG’s issues, who were not approaching the issues objectively, adding that the visitation panel was raised to exonerate the Vice-Chancellor and implicate the Pro-Chancellor.
Babalakin who appeared before the panel in protest, made it clear that the panel could not determine the issues before it and emphasised that he will also not be available again to serve as the chairman of the Federal Government Negotiation Team on the Agreement reached with university unions in 2009.
NCDC confirms 131 new COVID-19 cases
131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-45
Kaduna-17
Plateau-17
FCT-16
Delta-6
Niger-6
Kwara-5
Oyo-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Cross River-2
Ekiti-2
Enugu-2
Osun-2
Sokoto-2
Bauchi-1
Ebonyi-1
Katsina-1
Rivers-1
56,735 confirmed
48,092 discharged
1,093 deaths pic.twitter.com/A2XC1CNCrn
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 17, 2020
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
