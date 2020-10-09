Feedback Friday: “It blessed my life this morning” | The Daily Vulnerable

Fellow traveller, here are some feedback we’ve gotten from this community. Keep sending us how relatable (or not) the experiences of others are, what you are rumbling with and how it all can be better. We feel the kindness of your heart in the words you share, and we read every email.

 In response to: Avoid Avoidance

It blessed my life this morning.

Thank you.
[Name Withheld]

In response to: Real Pain vs Counterfeit Pain

Thank you so much for your emails.

I want to let you know that I read them and I enjoy reading them as well.

I have these teenagers that I coach, so most of the time, I get to teach them from the lessons learnt from your thoughts.

Regards,
[Name Withheld]

In response to: Things happen

Thanks for this deeply reflective post!

Powerful reminder of our humanity and the fact that we are not in control! Some things are just bigger than our best efforts! A lady goes to empathize with a terminally ill friend who was said to have five months to live and died in a car accident on her way back.

#What shall we say to these things?  #ThingsHappen! #LifeGoesOn

[Name Withheld]

