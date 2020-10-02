Avoid Avoidance | The Daily Vulnerable

by Guest Contributor

A few months ago, I had a conversation with a younger friend about some terrible situation they were facing at that time.

“I’ll stay on my lane”, they told me. “I’ll avoid everyone. I will avoid the world”, they added.

“Incommunicado”, they called it.

I understand how tempting it can be to avoid facing a difficult situation. To avoid the pain completely. To wish for something different.

But reality is funny. It doesn’t conform to our perception of it.

After we were done, we opted for a different course of action. Accept the situation as if you planned it. Engage those involved to better understand their perspectives. Take action, only after you’ve understood.

That worked. I’m glad it worked.

When you can, avoid avoidance and seek to understand.

