Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s depiction of a future Nigeria is great, but are we ready to take up the challenge?

Nigeria celebrated her independence Thursday, in a rather solemn mood for obvious reasons. The mood of the Independence Day anniversary re-echoed the fact that many Nigerians have lost faith in the government and the hopes of seeing any meaningful development in Nigeria has dwindled.

But in the midst of all the moodiness, Pastor Sam Adeyemi shared a message of hope on his Twitter page that depicts Nigeria as a country with advanced infrastructure in 2035, sparking different reactions from some Nigerians. His tweet reads:

“It’s our decision, not our condition, that determines our destiny. The potential for light is in the darkness. We are light. We dispel darkness. WE ARE NOT VICTIMS; WE ARE LEADERS! We choose to build a developed Nigeria. God help us. Happy Independence Day Nigeria! #[email protected].”

How Nigerians reacted:

I have been waiting to see this from you sir @sam_adeyemi… I strongly believe in a new Nigeria, however, I must contribute my own quota to make it happen. #NigeriaAt60 #anewnigeria — Michael Otesanya (@MichaelOtesanya) October 1, 2020

The problem is the youths doesn't get given chance to contribute. The old folks are just sharing the baton between themselves — Femi Farinloye (@FFarinloye) October 1, 2020

I don't think leadership is about chance. I think it's about decision and responsibility coupled with vision and imagination. That's how Barack Obama, Emmanuel Macron got there. The level of civic participation among youths today is so poor. How many have a PVC? — Josh Biggs (@JoshBiggs007) October 1, 2020

Youths are little more than expert critics, many will tell you how the only way to a viable entity is disintegration, and yet it is disintegration that the famed Abraham Lincoln fought against. — Josh Biggs (@JoshBiggs007) October 1, 2020

Hmm… You make sense trust me. But Obama and macron are in americafrance where your efforts can be easily seen in your rewards. Rewarding environment. The reason a maize will not germinate on its corn is cos corn just doesn't allow it. I used to sound this way too until — Femi Farinloye (@FFarinloye) October 1, 2020

I wish I could deny the harshness of our environment, but alas, it's our reality, and if we're going to win, it's the only turf we've got to fight the fight. We've got to organize, we've got to strategize, and we've got to fight for our nation. — Josh Biggs (@JoshBiggs007) October 1, 2020

I think the biblical Israelis were in a worse condition than us. They got so used to slavery they found their security in it and initially disowned their liberator. And severally in the wilderness they asked to return to slavery. But today, they an enviable people. — Josh Biggs (@JoshBiggs007) October 1, 2020

With the many failed campaign promises and abandoned developmental projects by successive governments in Nigeria, it is understandable that some Nigerians may not believe in such transformative change happening any time soon or even decades from now.

Notwithstanding, with the kind of resources Nigeria is endowed with, there is every possibility that the level of infrastructural development Pastor Sam envisages, which is comparable to that of Dubai, is achievable if these resources are well-harnessed for development projects.

Nigeria is not only blessed with a huge reserve of crude oil that contributes immensely to generating revenue for the nation, but it is also replete with other natural resources including natural gas, tin, iron ore, coal, limestone, niobium, lead, zinc and arable land. While the oil and gas sector accounts for about 10 per cent of gross domestic product, the petroleum exports revenue represents around 86 per cent of total exports revenue. The overdependence on crude oil has, however, left much of its solid minerals and arable land untapped for developmental purposes unlike in the United Arab Emirate where resources are well-harnessed for the country’s development.

Many people are awestruck at the sight of Dubai’s outstanding infrastructure but the story of the city’s transformation from an ordinary fishing village to a futuristic metropolis is even more awe-inspiring. Its stunning architecture – fascinating skyscrapers and indoor ski slopes that captivate the world did not just happen by chance – they are the result of good governance, visionary leadership and effective management of its oil deposit.

The UAE was more or less like a desert about thirty years ago before the discovery of its abundant oil reserves, but today it is what it is. Yet, it does not have all the minerals like Nigeria.

If such transformation can occur just by deploying resources the right way coupled with visionary leadership, then there is every possibility that such level of infrastructure development can be replicated in Nigeria if only there is the judicious use of our natural resources.

Hopefully, Nigeria will produce such a leader someday and Pastor Sam’s envisioned infrastructure model will become our nation’s reality making Nigeria the Dubai of Africa.