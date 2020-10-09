Governor Makinde lambasts Fayose over alleged Ondo attack, FG releases new guidelines for #SchoolsReopening | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has issued new guidelines for the reopening of schools across the country.

Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, stated at a media briefing on Thursday that many factors, including the capacity of schools to limit the spread of infection and communication strategies for disseminating information on COVID-19, should be taken into consideration before schools decide on full reopening.

“Boarding schools must have identified areas for screening and put in positive students aside. There must be access to running water of some sort and hand washing facilities. The health staff, particularly in boarding schools, must be trained and provided with PPE. There must be appropriate waste management assistance.”

Health facilities that are within the schools that serve the schools should have the ability to cater for an outbreak, and a response protocol must be in place for day students who fall ill or test positive,” he added.

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has denied the allegation by Ayo Fayose, that he sponsored an attack on the former Ekiti Governor, at Wednesday’s Grand Rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo.

According to a statement issued by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the ex-governor appears to be “perpetually desirous of hugging the limelight even when the occasion doesn’t desire such grandstanding.” He therefore added that the Governor would not be distracted either on the task at hand or on the well-intentioned desire to join other leaders to rebuild the PDP in the south-west geopolitical zone.

“I believe that ex-governor Fayose and his handlers need to look far away from Oyo state in search of their enemies. Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the incident Fayose’s aide was talking about,” the statement read in part.

Suspected hoodlums were on Wednesday, said to have charged towards former Governor Fayose while he was walking towards the podium at the venue of the PDP Ondo Rally, and removed his cap in the process. Fayose alleged that the attack was sponsored by Governor Makinde and “a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP.”

Police rescue abducted lawyer, Bisola

The Rivers Police Command has rescued 25-year-old female lawyer, Bisola Ajayi, from her abductors.

The development was confirmed by the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, on Thursday, disclosing that the victim was rescued by operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit from a deep forest in Etche Local Government Area of the State.

Ajayi had been kidnapped by gunmen dressed in military uniform at her residence in Rumuokurusi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State over the weekend.

8 persons feared dead in fresh Lagos Gas explosion

About eight persons have been reported dead following a gas explosion that occurred in the Baruwa area of Ipaja,Lagos around 6am on Thursday.

Although the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said eight fatalities were recorded in the incident.

“The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected,” he added.

NCDC confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases

103 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-39

Rivers-21

FCT-19

Oyo-6

Kaduna-4

Bauchi-3

Ogun-3

Imo-2

Kano-2

Benue-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1

Plateau-1 59,841 confirmed

51,551 discharged

