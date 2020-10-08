#FGNBudget2021: Apparently, COVID-19 has not done much to show FG that healthcare needs urgent attention | #budget2021

In every functional society, healthcare is given priority due to its importance in the scheme of things. Quality healthcare is non-negotiable and must be made available for the wellbeing of the people.

Unfortunately, Nigerian leaders do not seem to care much about this because they can go on medical tourism to access the best healthcare services around the world, leaving citizens to manage what is left of the already deteriorated healthcare system. 

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it became open the rot the health sector is suffering and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, acknowledged he had no idea how deplorable the country’s entire healthcare infrastructure was until he was assigned to chair the nation’s Covid-19 Committee.

The SGF subsequently appeared before the National Assembly leadership and demanded legislation to rehabilitate the country’s health sector and prepare the nation for a possible upsurge of the spread of the pandemic.

One would have thought that the gesture would be taken seriously, not until President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2021 budget on October 8, 2020. The breakdown of the budget is a clear indication that our leaders only pay lip-service to Nigerians as far as quality healthcare is concerned.

What is the quality of healthcare Nigerians are to expect when the 2021 budget only allocates a paltry  ₦35.03 billion to the health sector in a country with over 200 million people. Meanwhile, the National Assembly (NASS), was allocated a whopping sum of  ₦128 billion.

Also, the 2020 budget meant to cater to all the primary healthcare centres across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria was significantly reduced from  ₦44.4 billion to  ₦25.5 billion, a decrease of more than 42.5 per cent which stakeholders in the health sector condemned, describing it as a bad decision for the health sector.

The neglect Nigeria’s health sector suffers in the hands of our leaders is worrisome because at a time like this when the nation is in the middle of a pandemic – a global health crisis that even countries with advanced healthcare systems are struggling to deal with – one would expect that the government will carry out reforms in the health sector to address its peculiar challenges.

