YNaijaEndSARSupdates: International celebrities are lending their voices to the #EndSARS protest and we love it

The struggle to end oppression in any given society is not a one-man struggle; it belongs to everyone who has the milk of human kindness flowing in their veins – red, yellow, black or white.

Nigeria’s youth, through the #EndSARS protest have shown resilience in the struggle to end the oppression of the masses by members of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) despite stiff opposition. Their demonstration of courage speaks volume that there is no backing down until their voices are heard and the desired changes are made.

International celebrities have also joined their voices with these courageous youth to resist oppression of Nigerians, including British-Nigerian actor and producer, Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, popularly known as John Boyega, who took to his Twitter handle to demand good leadership for Nigerians.

His tweet reads, “The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem!”

American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, AKA Big Sean, also showed his support in a tweet that reads:

“Love to Nigeria, Nigerian roots!!! #EndSarsNow.”

Another American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor, Tremaine Aldon Neverson, popularly known as Trey Songz, lent his voice to the protest as well, describing it as hurtful.

His tweet reads:

“After doing a little research I would like to speak out against what’s going on in Nigeria right now. Their pleas to #EndSarsNow IS VERY REAL. I have so much love for my Nigerian fans and it’s so hurtful to hear what’s happening.

“Police brutality here in America often is an abuse of power driven by race. To be brutalized, extorted and murdered by your own people is unimaginable. Prayers up and I’m researching ways I can help. #EndSARS.”

Adam Bradley, an American writer on popular culture, literary critic and professor, in a tweet, expressed utter dismay at the ill-treatment Nigerians suffer in the hands of the Police force, describing it as “utter inhumanity” that must end.

His tweet reads:

“I’ve been biting my lip because I’m just aghast at the vile, torturous stories I’ve been seeing and hearing from friends in Nigeria Flag of Nigeria.

How, in the 21st century can a so-called “police force” like this exist? Kudos to the wonderful protestors, I hope that you can #EndSARSNow.

“I have had enough of these injustices now. It’s torture – nothing more and nothing less.

Nigeria is one of my second homes and a country with so much talent and energy.

This utter inhumanity MUST be gone. Read my THIRD tweet… Flag of Nigeria #EndSARS.”

While British singer, Estelle Fanta, had this to say in a tweet in support of the protest:

“This if For my continent. For my relatives!!!! For humanity. Cannot continue this everyday everywhere!!!! #EndSarsNow.”

As the international community joins its voice with the Nigerian youth in the struggle against tyranny, we can only hope that the end to oppression is near.