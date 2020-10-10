YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Burna Boy finally joins the #EndSARS movement with ‘Project Protect’

At the present, the world all over has become aware of #EndSARS movement. What was rebuked as mere social media rant which would soon die down like many a hash tag has now translated into a full-blown nationwide demonstration.

Even celebrities who were often accused of shying away from real physical action have joined in as protests continue to swell against the terror that has been perpetrated by a section of the Nigeria Police Force. Days ago, Runtown and Falz were applauded for leading the charge for other celebrities and this has led to more uproar for other prominent musicians and entertainers alike to walk the talk.

Chief among them is self-proclaimed African giant, Burna Boy. His latest album, ‘Twice as Tall’ dwelled much on African marginalisation as well as brutality against Blacks. Frequent comparison with legendary activist singer, Fela Kuti, has led to many calling for Burna to prove himself capable of filling the shoes of Fela, not just in the studio but in physical demonstration.

Journalist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, had extended an invitation to the Monsters You Made crooner; to prove himself a revolutionary but Burna turned down the invitation by saying that he does not trust any politician.

Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/LOYfQfRCyc — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) September 29, 2020

Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 29, 2020

After the agitation had gone global, the singer born Damini Ogulu took to social media to post an open letter in which he admitted to ignoring attempts to draw him out, saying the movement was not about him.

In the letter which comes days after protests had already begun, he applauded protesters and revealed that he has set up a ‘Project Protect’ which is a fund to help wrongfully detained protesters. He also mentioned the need for education on the history of Nigeria and Africa at large.

Even with the promise to continue to use his music in the fight against injustice and brutality, the burning question on the mind of music observers remains “is the action by Burna Boy not too little or perhaps late?” Accusations of clout notwithstanding, his fellow practitioners in the entertainment industry have been flooding headlines for coming out en masse instead of flooding timelines. How the fund initiative will be made available is still unclear but now more than ever, it is more than making money available, it is being present to put his weight behind what he agitates in the studio.

This is already a historic fight in Nigeria’s recent history and it is because the youth chose to walk the talk. The ‘Project Protect,’ among other ideas from Odogwu, will be a welcome support given that all forms of resources are needed. However, clamour will continue for the African Giant to leave his screen and hit the streets.

Here are some reactions that trailed Burna’s post:

My Odogwu. I’ve waited for you since. All outsiders have😭😭 They just dey drag us like small gen say you no talk. Welcome on board king❤️🦍😭 #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality . — SUN🌝 (@shank_comics) October 10, 2020

I understand say light no Dey na why you use 3 days type this letter, make we sha gather together #EndSARS 🤲🤲🤲🤲 — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) October 10, 2020

Burna boy we heard you are in London, there is an #EndSARS protest in London Tommorow afternoon even @wizkidayo is going to be present, if them born you well don’t go ! — Unilag's Finest ✨ (@bluegirlolu) October 10, 2020

THE ONLY MAN THAT KEPT THE WHOLE INTERNET WAITING

GREATNESS!!! — #ENDSARS (@boycookey) October 10, 2020

Medicine after death Twice as mute 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Fela kuti with da hoes 🤍 (@onovoxvii) October 10, 2020

For 3 good days you've been charging your phone, even if nah low current you dey use charge am… Anyways #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — LANKY 👑 (@ThatLankyBoi) October 10, 2020

Join the protest, what will be said will be said. What matters at the end of the day is you standing up for your people! #EndSARS ✊🏽 I believe you’re still the Odogwu and you can do better than these paragraphs. God bless. 🦍 — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) October 10, 2020

The only notable thing in this write up is the projectprotectng you opened for any protester wrongfully arrested or harmed. All the rest na okoto pro max. #EndSarsNow — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ #EndSARS 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) October 10, 2020