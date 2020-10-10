YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Could Buhari be saying no to the #EndSARS protest?

The #EndSARS revolution has begun and, notwithstanding the resistance, Nigerian youth are ready to see this one to the very end. So, you will see ‘tired Nigerian youth’ across the country organising themselves into groups, in their towns and cities marching to where their voices will be heard.

Unless you wanted to upturn the truth, a lot of lives have been brought to a premature end due to brutality from officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and, Nigerian youth are saying ‘No More!’

To show solidarity for the cause and grief that too many sons have gone before them, mothers joined the protest with a lot of pain in their placards ranging from Stop killing the leaders of tomorrow, having an iPhone is not a crime, looking good is not a crime amongst others.

The #EndSARS protests have already become global and celebrities abroad have already shown interest in forcing the hands of the government to do something concrete and now.

One twitter follower ‘Duke of Ibadan’ tweeted tagging Cardi B, an international rapper saying ”Madam, trump is not your only problem. Your beloved Nigeria is currently in a state of pandemonium. We are not safe!! If you’ve ever loved this country, please help use your platform to create more awareness for us.’’

An hour later Cardi B replied asking ”…Can you give me a summary so I can research later…you know I love Nigeria’’. Twitter followers didn’t find it funny that Cardi who is outside the country could reply almost immediately and our president hadn’t addressed the issue since the protest began.

In all his glory and majesty, President Muhammadu Buhari appeared from another universe, oblivious of what was going on for hours and tweeted, ‘‘Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt.’’ He claims to be regularly briefed on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct.

“Vast Majority of Men and Women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

He seems to have tactically avoided the #EndSARS protest that the citizens are clamouring for.

Could it be that he was forced to talk due to the trends on Twitter? Or he wasn’t briefed well?

Why did it take long for him to address the Issue?

If he had tweeted agreeing to the masses protest to end SARS, he would have won the heart of the majority of citizens who are already frowning at his government. This leaves an anxious question in the heart of protesters, ”Will this be another protest without actual Change?”

We know how this one ends – Nigerian youth will stay relentless and call to end SARS will eventually become reality.