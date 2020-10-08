Falz and Runtown deserve all the accolades for leading the way for other celebrities

#EndSARS has been the subject of many a rant on social media but the continued terror of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad has seen social media activism translate into physical protests.

The demonstration which started yesterday has continued into the second day and saw two popular musicians take charge of proceedings.

Two popular singers, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, are already dominating social media trends for their decision to do more than drop chiding remarks with verified accounts and it is easy to see why.

It’s a long list if stock is to be taken of celebrities who had in time past signified intentions to lead rallies and protest against perceived abuse of power or sheer insensitivity of powers that be over situations that concern the populace.

In 2017, Innocent Idibia, famous as 2Baba, called for a protest against what was alleged to be a worsening economic crisis in which costs of goods and services skyrocketed. As many took to social media to express their apparent anguish, the legendary pop artiste felt the time was nigh to organise an anti-government protest.

Despite the traction pulled, 2Baba pulled the plug on the action which was scheduled to hold in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

This, among other instances, led to accusations that celebrities were only good at social media rants and criticisms, with former Presidential Candidate and journalist, Omoyele Sowore calling out self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, to prove himself a revolutionary.

Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/LOYfQfRCyc — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) September 29, 2020

Burna turning down the request did little to convince criticisms against public entertainment figures of shying away from real physical action.

The most recent protest-turned-Instagram session by Naira Marley only served to underpin the already popular notion.

With Falz and Runtown, who were joined by other celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Di’ja, Jaywon, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, WurlD, Poco Lee, among others, taking to the streets, the narrative is set to change and it will be a precedent for several of their colleagues to follow in the nearest future.

As expected, Twitter users have not been hesitant to react. Some reactions below.

God bless Runtown.

God bless Falz. The fact of the matter is if privileged people in society like celebrities lead a protest, govt tends to listen and the police will think twice before acting stupid. Again, God bless Falz and Runtown.

Every nigerian youth is grateful to you! — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 8, 2020

Great to see Falz and Runtown lead guys out in Lagos against Police Brutality! I hope @PoliceNG and the FG get the clear message; Nigerians are done with the police killing innocent citizens! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 8, 2020

Runtown and Falz on the streets leading a protest and not behind their screens calling us cowards. True definition of African Giants! — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 8, 2020

A big thank you to Runtown and Falz for leading the #EndSarsProtests in Lagos. Enough is enough!!! #EndSarsNow — Concerned Nigerians (@ConcernedNIG) October 8, 2020

Runtown and Falz didn’t call us Twitter fingers and cowards, but are out there leading an actual protest, that’s how it’s done! — Lamarr ❁ (@kinglamarrr___) October 8, 2020

Runtown, Falz, Wurld, Dija, Jaywon, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Elozonam, Prince, Anto, Tomike and more celebrities are out there for Lagos #EndSARSProtest #EndSARS — Gift 🖤 #EndSARS✊🏾 (@Giftama_) October 8, 2020

Shoutout to Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Nino B, Poco Lee and others for joining this protest #EndSARSprotest #LagosProtestsAgain pic.twitter.com/rtn9ZndHXR — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) October 8, 2020