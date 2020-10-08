Falz and Runtown deserve all the accolades for leading the way for other celebrities

#EndSARS has been the subject of many a rant on social media but the continued terror of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad has seen social media activism translate into physical protests.

The demonstration which started yesterday has continued into the second day and saw two popular musicians take charge of proceedings.

Two popular singers, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, are already dominating social media trends for their decision to do more than drop chiding remarks with verified accounts and it is easy to see why.

It’s a long list if stock is to be taken of celebrities who had in time past signified intentions to lead rallies and protest against perceived abuse of power or sheer insensitivity of powers that be over situations that concern the populace.

In 2017, Innocent Idibia, famous as 2Baba, called for a protest against what was alleged to be a worsening economic crisis in which costs of goods and services skyrocketed. As many took to social media to express their apparent anguish, the legendary pop artiste felt the time was nigh to organise an anti-government protest.

Despite the traction pulled, 2Baba pulled the plug on the action which was scheduled to hold in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

This, among other instances, led to accusations that celebrities were only good at social media rants and criticisms, with former Presidential Candidate and journalist, Omoyele Sowore calling out self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, to prove himself a revolutionary.

Burna turning down the request did little to convince criticisms against public entertainment figures of shying away from real physical action.

The most recent protest-turned-Instagram session by Naira Marley only served to underpin the already popular notion.

With Falz and Runtown, who were joined by other celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Di’ja, Jaywon, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, WurlD, Poco Lee, among others, taking to the streets, the narrative is set to change and it will be a precedent for several of their colleagues to follow in the nearest future.

As expected, Twitter users have not been hesitant to react. Some reactions below.

 

