Smart accessory maker Oraimo becomes a leader of the pack in half a decade

Big brands do more than just create widely recognized products, they have the ability to influence lifestyle choices. It has been only five years since the smart accessory maker – Oraimo surfaced on the African scene, and within this period, they have registered their presence as a dominant player in the smart accessory industry and have begun shaping the choices of end users.

Oraimo’s range of products include power banks, ultra-fast chargers with advanced charging technology, smart watches, wireless air pods, magnetic and comfortable earphones and many more, all of which are built on durability.

Over the years, Oraimo has proven to be a customer oriented brand. Having researched the needs of consumers extensively, the brand has been able to develop products that meet these needs to an utterly satisfying point.

For years longer than the fingers can count, many mobile accessory users have been plagued with several inferior products. These products are usually poised as the ideal solution to consumer’s needs, bearing inscriptions that represent double the capacity of what the products can actually offer.

In February this year, The Standards Organization of Nigeria, seized and destroyed substandard mobile phone accessories worth 480 million. This number gives an idea of the amount of people who have deceitfully been offered products that are lesser than their money’s worth. But, in the midst of this, Oraimo has become an icon for quality products, assuring that consumers get exactly what they pay for.

Having provided better options to consumers, those who – in the past – gleefully purchased substandard products have had a cultural change and have gained a whole new appreciation for high quality products through the brand.

The brand’s audacious step towards redefining quality, and the value of trust that they have built with their customers over the years has positioned them as a preferred brand over many other smart accessory makers within the country.

Oraimo’s winning strategy

Oraimo has been able to adapt its products to suit the core needs of consumers. Take its line of headphones and Freepods for instance. Young people love music. We listen to it when we take a solitary walk down the street. We listen in the bus, on the bank queue, at launch breaks and for those of us who love to keep fit, we listen during workouts as a source of motivation. But, as you can see from the narrative above, we listen to music alongside other activities. In essence, we love to combine activities without one hindering the other.

Understanding this behaviour, Oraimo has designed its earphones and air pods to ensure that they’re never in the way of other activities. Its audio devices are equipped with stereo sounds and are a custom fit for users. This way users can bank on a complete experience when they purchase Oraimo sound accessories.

The brand’s latest product gives credence to these claims. The new 2baba Freepods 2 is a 2Baba tuned edition with amazing touch controls, comfort fit, stereo sounds, and smooth connectivity. As consumers continue to adopt the brand’s product into their lifestyle, the brand continues to gain an increasing member of loyalist in return.

Recently, the brand conducted a virtual launch for its new Freepods which was codenamed “the vibe.” The launch featured, Nigerian music legend and Oraimo brand ambassador 2face Idibia a.k.a 2Baba and was anchored by popular MTV OAP Ehizojie.

The event witnessed the participation of a wide fan base, majority of whom had positive reviews for the brand. Other special appearances at the event were, fast rising musical talent Oxlade, Lifestyle and Fashion queen, Kim Oprah, and the widely admired Actor, Timini Egbuson.

Oraimo’s interest in entertainment and lifestyle as well as its association with young talents in these industries brings it even closer to its consumers who share these same interest. Oraimo has built a strong presence in the industry within half a decade. With consistency and more creativity and innovation, the brand will be setting itself up for a massive explosion within Nigeria and the African clime in a decade.

To find out more about Oraimo or its latest products, follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. You can purchase the Oraimo 2Baba tuned edition Freepods from the Oraimo official website https://ng.oraimo.com/