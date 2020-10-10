YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Ycee leads Amuwo residents in movement against #PoliceBrutality | An Eye-witness account

The #EndSARS movement in the country, which has prompted thousands of Nigerian youth to come out and protest police brutality seems to be gathering steam each day.

Since Thursday, when Runtown and Falz led the second batch of protests in Lekki, more and more districts in different states across Nigeria are holding their own #EndSARS protests, thus it’s fast becoming a nationwide movement.

Similarly, the youth of Amuwo Odofin, known for its popular satellite town FESTAC, marched in solidarity Saturday, to put an end to police violence in the country. The #EndSARS movement has existed for some time now, majorly as an online protest. According to reports, the death of an unarmed young man in Ughelli, Delta; allegedly shot by FSARS operatives who also made away with his white Lexus SUV, made many to snap. The incident which was partly caught on camera, later went viral had a particularly uneasy and eerie feel to it. It created the sort of discomfort that propelled people to react.

With that singular misconduct by an already oppressive group, a universal boiling point was reached and a good majority of the country began calling for an end to the rogue police unit.

At Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, the youth came out in droves to lend their voices to the cause. Earlier slated to begin from the Festival Mall at FESTAC Satellite Town, from where protesters were to gather and move to the District’s Area Command Headquarters of the Police Force, armed officers refused letting anyone in. However, this did not derail the movement as the protesters immediately found another meeting point.

From the point of convergence, it was off to the Area Command Headquarters of the Police where popular rapper, Ycee helped deliver the #EndSARS petition to the Area Commander.

It was gladdening to see the police in the area remain respectful of the youths and listen to their grievances. The petition was received and the long peaceful march around FESTAC Satellite Town continued.

In all, it was a huge success and buttressed a point that the Nigerian youth no matter what part of the country are willing to come out in numbers to perform their civic duties.