#YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we absolutely loved this week

Every week, we compile the best tweets that revolve around the themes of mental and emotional health, sexuality, gender, special needs, art, faith and spirituality, and human rights we explore on the blog.

In light of the #EndSARS movement going on right now, it only makes sense that tweets related to the movement would feature more in this week’s roundup. These tweets feature the anger, sadness and frustration many are feeling right now. They encapsulate the many ways Nigeria is failing its people and refusing to pay close attention to our cries. Above all, these tweets are also a testament to the fact that we stood up and spoke out against a harmful policy.

Here are some of the tweets we loved from the past week that inspired us, made us laugh, or simply gave us a new perspective on the world:

1.

2.

 

3.

 

4.

 

5.

6.

 

7.

 

8.

 

9.

10.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Nelson C.J October 9, 2020

N50m Compensation Appeal: Does Elisha Abbo understand the gravity of his actions or he just doesn’t care?

News making the round yesterday revealed that Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, that was caught on ...

Nelson C.J October 3, 2020

Elisha Abbo’s victim finds justice in court, women are most certainly not marching against SARS brutality and other things that happened this week

With each new week, the internet gives us a new reason to talk, to be privy to recent developments, and ...

Nelson C.J October 2, 2020

#YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we absolutely loved this week

Every week, we compile the best tweets that revolve around the themes we explore on the blog. Here are some ...

Nelson C.J September 30, 2020

Burna Boy vs Sowore: What are the limits to a Nigerian celebrity’s activism?

The recent virtual exchange between Afrobeats star Burna Boy and revolutionary politician Omoyele Sowore has sparked off a range of ...

Joanne Ike September 12, 2020

#DrFunmiNoVex is one other reason why we must stand against false rape accusations

With organizations like the Stand to End Rape (STER), the Mirabel Centre, WARIF and others, the issue of sexual violence ...

Joanne Ike September 12, 2020

#YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we loved this week

Every week, we round up the best tweets revolving around the themes we explore on the blog. Here are the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail