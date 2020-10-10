YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we absolutely loved this week

Every week, we compile the best tweets that revolve around the themes of mental and emotional health, sexuality, gender, special needs, art, faith and spirituality, and human rights we explore on the blog.

In light of the #EndSARS movement going on right now, it only makes sense that tweets related to the movement would feature more in this week’s roundup. These tweets feature the anger, sadness and frustration many are feeling right now. They encapsulate the many ways Nigeria is failing its people and refusing to pay close attention to our cries. Above all, these tweets are also a testament to the fact that we stood up and spoke out against a harmful policy.

Here are some of the tweets we loved from the past week that inspired us, made us laugh, or simply gave us a new perspective on the world:

1.

Look at us! From tweeting to donating to protesting omg I am so proud. Fear is why we’ve never demanded better from our leaders but look at us. We finally got fed up, mobilized ourselves& made moves. This is the start of something amazing. I AM PROUD OF EVERY SINGLE ONE.#EndSARS — Renè The Leader ❤ (@Rene_noire) October 10, 2020

2.

The older generation easily leaves everything to God and karma, and that's why we're in this mess. We can't afford to inherit this attitude.#EndSARS #EndSARSNow — Femi Uche🐐 (@iamspreado) October 10, 2020

3.

The More we are, the Better!!!! Injustice to one is injustice to all!!! We must stand together!!! There is a reason protests in the past have failed!! This one must not fail!! As far as this matter is concerned the only option is #EndSARS — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) October 10, 2020

4.

It must be hard being LGBTQ+ or a woman and stand side by side with these men protesting because you have a common enemy.

All it takes is just one misunderstanding during the protest for them to turn on you and treat you exactly how the oppressors u are both fighting treat them — NON-SO (@upcoming_shef) October 9, 2020

5.

I am done trying to avoid stepping on toes!! The main reason we stopped the 72 hours protest was because the RevolutionNow protesters tried to hijack our movement! We would like to reiterate that we are not affiliated to any political or civil groups! We are the people! — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 10, 2020

6.

Tomorrow is Sunday. PROTEST IN YOUR CHURCHES!!! ENGAGE YOUR PASTORS. I am not even joking. We need our religious leaders to take a stand. JESUS STOOD FOR SOMETHING AND SO CAN THEY. APPLY PRESSURE! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsProtests — ULOMA (@ulxma) October 10, 2020

7.

Ikoyi Lekki guys don’t know any Aluta songs. Na “fok da police” full here 🤣🤣🤣 — Jola (@Jollz) October 10, 2020

8.

It's interesting to see those bitter feminists use the structures they created to fight the patriarchy, to fight against police brutality We are seeing @fkabudu @kikimordi @PiggyBankNG and other feminists organise for us as they organised for Busola Dakolo, Seyitan and Kelechi — Immensch (@DerinAdebayo) October 10, 2020

9.

These guys cannot believe that there are multiple protests going on across the country and there is no “Oga” to negotiate with. My dears that time has gone oh. #ENDSARS — Jola (@Jollz) October 10, 2020

10.

look at a WOMAN on the forefront of a fight against an organization that oppresses (mostly) nigerian men. and then i think about nigerian women and how we are treated by these same men. na wa. https://t.co/KjaUzLBMiB — fuji 5k (@n0manaz) October 9, 2020