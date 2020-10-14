EndSWAT: Young Nigerians are ready to probe and dismantle existing harmful systems in the country

A recurring conversation in this movement that has entered its sixth day of peaceful protests and a number of reactive responses from the government and the police unit is the promise of taking down harmful system laying unaddressed in the current administration.

From the ridiculous allowances and salaries allocated to Nigerian senators, to the dedication of ₦100 million to fix broken windows in Oyo among many other pointers of rot and misplaced priorities in the system, young Nigerians are gearing up to maintain this energy and demand for a more accountable and fair administrative process across all arms of government. Nigeria’s enduring history of rewarding mediocrity and bowing to the misuse of power is about to see a necessary end.

Without any doubt, this moment has come to be a turning point in Nigeria’s history. Young Nigerians have woken up to their power and just as they are unrelenting in exercising it now, they will continue to use it to fix existing government policies that haven’t benefitted them. The faultless process by which protests are organised, welfare sourced for, and deployed, policies ejected with animosity will continue to be referred to in our history books.

We are coming for you https://t.co/7HepFASWyU — Beejies (@beejiess) October 14, 2020

All of these would be even more impressive if you realise that protests are only a fairly emerging culture. Because of a lackadaisical reaction to unfavourable government policies carried over from the past generations, there are almost no template or morale boost for current protesters. There are no records detailing successful protests that, if they had happened, would have prevented the country from falling into such unspeakable rot.

These changes might not happen as swiftly as many need them to, but this movement is a step in the right direction. It is a testament to a generation that knows better and will do everything within their right to demand it. This is a testament to a generation who could care less for respectability so long as the rights of the people are protected and their needs afforded. This is the era for radical change and it has already begun.