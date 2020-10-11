YNaijaEndSARSupdates: These are the churches weighing in on #EndSARS and it’s a good omen

Call it a revolution, the #EndSARS now worldwide protest is one that many Nigerians are not backing out on. As the call for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the police at large gains momentum, many key players are now lending their voices to the cause.

It started like every other #EndSARS trend where victims narrate their personal experiences and has now grown into a movement. From stories of extortion, brutality, rape, harassment, and indiscriminate killings, Nigerians expressed their fury on being profiled as criminals based on looks, cars driven, lifestyle and mobile gadgets. The outcry has since attracted the attention of activists, celebrities, international media personalities, media brands, international organisations, human rights organisations, and now, the church.

This is following calls for every individual or institution who has a voice to join the movement; to persuade the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the murderous police unit and reform the entire police system.

Before now, churches will usually sit on the fence on issues that concern the public. They would rather say a word of prayer with their congregation. But now, for the churches who have lent their voice and platform to propagate and resound millions of other Nigerian voices, the message is one and the same – #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality.

To see high-profiled men of God speaking against these vices is worth commending. From their tweets, they have taken a stand, they have attacked the narrative that many Nigerians have developed about many churches, they have also encouraged Nigerians, especially the youth, to fight for themselves.

Let us introduce you to them:

The peaceful #EndSarsProtests in a few States have been disrupted by officers of @PoliceNG, leading to unwarranted violence and shooting. The right to peaceful protest should not be denied any citizen. @NigeriaGov @NGRSenate @HouseNGR it is time to end #PoliceBrutality #EndSARS — Godman Akinlabi (@PGeeman) October 9, 2020

I wonder if the @MBuhari is conscious that the world is watching the #EndSARS protests as the same policemen being protested against unleash brutality against peaceful protesters #Nigeria — Victor Adeyemi (@VictorAdeyemi) October 11, 2020

https://t.co/W6M7Hq6Qcm is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests. We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

I am going to join the protest today. In my few years as a Pastor, I have had members harrased and extorted by the Police. I wont sit this one out. To speak out and speak truth to power is godly. — T O L U A Y E N I (@TolulopeAyeni) October 9, 2020

Today, I join my voice to that of thousands of Youth to say #EndPoliceBrutality

I’m challenging the government to give ears to the voice of the people. pic.twitter.com/TYVlU3LVHg — Pastor Emmanuel Iren (@pst_iren) October 9, 2020

We won’t be sitting this one out! Many of our friends, brothers & sisters have been treated unjustly, exploited and intimidated. #EndPoliceBrutality #Endsars pic.twitter.com/FzN5I8HO7N — The Starhub Church (@thestarhub_) October 10, 2020

If SARS is dissolved,wont same brutal and callous officers be absolved into other police departments of the same force?…#ENDSARS and reform the entire police force.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 6, 2020

Churches like DayStar, This Green Church, Global Harvest Church, The Catholic Church, The Elevation Church, The Vine Branch Church, etc, indeed all of Nigeria is calling for a change and the energy is uplifting and encouraging. For those in the frontline of this protest, their voices need to be propagated and resounded until the change is established and made permanent.