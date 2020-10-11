#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: These are the churches weighing in on #EndSARS and it’s a good omen

Call it a revolution, the #EndSARS now worldwide protest is one that many Nigerians are not backing out on. As the call for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the police at large gains momentum, many key players are now lending their voices to the cause.

It started like every other #EndSARS trend where victims narrate their personal experiences and has now grown into a movement. From stories of extortion, brutality, rape, harassment, and indiscriminate killings, Nigerians expressed their fury on being profiled as criminals based on looks, cars driven, lifestyle and mobile gadgets. The outcry has since attracted the attention of activists, celebrities, international media personalities, media brands, international organisations, human rights organisations, and now, the church.

This is following calls for every individual or institution who has a voice to join the movement; to persuade the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the murderous police unit and reform the entire police system.

Before now, churches will usually sit on the fence on issues that concern the public. They would rather say a word of prayer with their congregation. But now, for the churches who have lent their voice and platform to propagate and resound millions of other Nigerian voices, the message is one and the same – #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality.

READ ALSO – #YNaijaEndSARSupdates: International celebrities are lending their voices to the #EndSARS protest and we love it

To see high-profiled men of God speaking against these vices is worth commending. From their tweets, they have taken a stand, they have attacked the narrative that many Nigerians have developed about many churches, they have also encouraged Nigerians, especially the youth, to fight for themselves.

Let us introduce you to them:

Churches like DayStar, This Green Church, Global Harvest Church, The Catholic Church, The Elevation Church, The Vine Branch Church, etc, indeed all of Nigeria is calling for a change and the energy is uplifting and encouraging. For those in the frontline of this protest, their voices need to be propagated and resounded until the change is established and made permanent.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Dissolution of SARS wouldn’t bring back Jimoh Isiaq, erring officers must be brought to justice | #ReformPoliceNG

It is utterly heartbreaking to imagine that the last moments of a young Nigerian was of him standing by the ...

Chinedu Okafor October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Ycee leads Amuwo residents in movement against #PoliceBrutality | An Eye-witness account

The #EndSARS movement in the country, which has prompted thousands of Nigerian youth to come out and protest police brutality ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: International celebrities are lending their voices to the #EndSARS protest and we love it

The struggle to end oppression in any given society is not a one-man struggle; it belongs to everyone who has ...

Kola Muhammed October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Burna Boy finally joins the #EndSARS movement with ‘Project Protect’

  At the present, the world all over has become aware of #EndSARS movement. What was rebuked as mere social ...

Onyinye Udeh October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Could Buhari be saying no to the #EndSARS protest?

The #EndSARS revolution has begun and, notwithstanding the resistance, Nigerian youth are ready to see this one to the very ...

Michael Isaac October 10, 2020

For the sake of Ifeoma, Tiamiyu, Tina; this is beyond ‘clout chasing’ | #EndSARS

It is quite surprising that a few Nigerians have tagged the #EndSARS protest a means to seek social validation by ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail