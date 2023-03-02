INEC uploads 82% of results four days after presidential poll; Tinubu’s win confirms his national acceptance – Akpabio | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

INEC uploads 82% of results four days after presidential poll

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

INEC uploads 82% of results four days after presidential poll

Four days after the presidential poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded only 145,519 results from 176,846 polling units, which represents 82 percent of all results from the polling units. The electronic transmission of results is still ongoing at the time of writing.

INEC has been criticized for failing to electronically transmit the results to the viewing portal, despite the promise made by the commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, that accreditation figures and results would be transmitted on election day. As of Wednesday, the results of all polling units were not yet uploaded on the INEC website.

Early on Wednesday, INEC declared Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election. According to Yakubu, Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to emerge as the winner. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came in second place with 6,984,520 votes, followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) with 6,101,533 votes.

Tinubu’s win confirms his national acceptance – Akpabio

The Senator-Elect for Ikot Ekpene senatorial district in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio has described the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as an indication of his wide acceptance by the people across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He added that his victory is a good omen showing that Nigerians have better days ahead.

In a press statement signed by Akpabio’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Udom, and made available to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, Akpabio said, “Asiwaju is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery.

“His victory is a demonstration of his acceptance across the country and beyond. He did it before as the governor of Lagos State, he will do it again even more for Nigeria.”

Describing Tinubu’s victory as well deserved, Akpabio said May 29 would mark the beginning of the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

I have no doubt he’ll lead Nigeria forward – El-Rufai congratulates Tinubu

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai praised President-elect Bola Tinubu’s win, saying it was a just outcome that represented the desire of the people.

El-Rufai signed a message of congratulations in which he expressed faith that Nigeria will go forward with newfound optimism under Tinubu’s leadership.

The governor of Kaduna claimed that the governing party’s candidates faced unprecedented difficulties during the election, yet still managed to win.

“APC has a duty to repay this faith by providing purposeful governance that delivers progressive outcomes for all Nigerians,” the statement reads.

’I have no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu grasps the import of this victory and will lead Nigeria’s forward march with renewed hope. He knows he has our staunch support in bringing Nigerians together and uniting the country in common endeavours for progress, peace, and prosperity.’’

Tinubu, Shettima, APC governors visit Buhari in Daura

Bola Tinubu, president-elect, and Kashim Shettima, vice president-elect on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina state.

Tinubu was accompanied on a thank-you visit by Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi; Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun; Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker house of representatives.

Others are Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi; Bello Matawelle; governor of Zamfara; Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa; Aminu Masari; governor of Katsina; Sani Bello, governor of Niger; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos among others.

You’re afraid of rejoicing – Aisha Yesufu tells Tinubu, APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has been told not to put too much energy into celebrating their declaration of victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to one of the leading figures of the Obidient movement, Aisha Yesufu, there was so much evidence of electoral fraud.

According to the activist, the election was rigged, but the riggers forgot that results from polling units must be provided and not what was read out by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at the national collation centres.

Recall that Senator Dino Melaye had led other parties’ collation agents on a walk-out at INEC’s national collation centre, accusing Prof. Mahmood Yakubu of rigging the presidential election in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Also, there have been reports of massive rigging of Saturday’s polls across the country and this claim was made solid by INEC’s failure to upload results on its server more than 72 hours after the conduct of the election.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Yesufu believes the Labour Party must get justice.

“When you steal and leave so much evidence behind you are afraid of rejoicing!

“Dem rig forget say people go see polling unit by polling unit and not the usual lump collated votes,” she wrote.