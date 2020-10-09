#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: The movement is going global and every voice at this time counts

The #EndSARS protests has brought with it, mixed reactions among Nigerians and business organisations as well. While many people and some brands alike see it as an opportunity to end police brutality and oppression of Nigerians, others prefer to stay mute about it, due to their affiliations with certain brands and associations.

Reactions:

 

The sad truth about this is that no amount of excuse is justifiable if we choose to look away while a fellow human gets killed for no just cause.

While many young Nigerians are out there, fighting to restore sanity to a society where the sanctity of human life is violated every day, others prefer to back off.

In the midst of it all, it is encouraging to see Nigerians in the diaspora lending their voices to a just cause in the spirit of brotherliness, just like what happened during the #BlackLivesMatters movement when blacks all over the world showed solidarity with the African Americans who were at the receiving end of the oppression in the Uniyed States, until the movement went global.

Rising up to the occasion, Nigerians from across the globe have owned the movement in solidarity with their brothers and sisters back home. Clearly, the international community is listening as the #EndSARS protest goes global.

Reactions from Nigerians in the Diaspora:

This is no time to back off from the protest – it is time for Nigerians the world over to raise their voices the loudest until the world comes to our aid in ending the madness by this rogue unit of the Police in our country. The times we are in, call for true dedication and consistency to achieve the goal of putting a permanent end to extra-judicial killings and oppression of the masses with one voice.

Be it joining the march on the street or tweeting and retweeting. Every voice counts!

