Opening NYSC camps is one more reason to believe FG is not ready for change

The #EndSARS protest has brought a great awakening upon the Nigerian youth that their liberation from oppression is more to be desired than anything else. And, reactions towards the Federal Government’s announcement to reopen the National Youth Service camps across the nation says this.

So, when the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Thursday, took to his Twitter page to announce the resumption of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corps members on November 10, 2020, Nigerians called me out for trying to distract the current protests. 

Nigerian youth who are actively taking part in the #EndSARS protests have kicked against the idea of resuming camp activities at a time when the legitimate demands of the youth are yet to be met, describing it as a strategic move by the government to get the protesters off the streets.

Reactions:

It is no longer business as usual because the youth have stood their ground and are not ready to go camping in a dysfunctional system where they are sidelined and treated badly. Of what use will all the effort they have put into the struggle be if they resume camp without securing their liberation from an oppressive system?

The concerns of the youth are legitimate and the least the government can do for them is to show understanding by providing practical solutions to their plight before sending them off to camp.

It is, however, a welcome development to see that the Nigerian youth have finally realised that NYSC may be important; but their liberation from oppression comes first. And until the masses are emancipated from a repressive system, everything else is secondary as the struggle to #EndSARS continues.

How will the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which was set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country achieve its aim when the supposed nation-builders are being oppressed and murdered incessantly?

