Opening NYSC camps is one more reason to believe FG is not ready for change

The #EndSARS protest has brought a great awakening upon the Nigerian youth that their liberation from oppression is more to be desired than anything else. And, reactions towards the Federal Government’s announcement to reopen the National Youth Service camps across the nation says this.

So, when the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Thursday, took to his Twitter page to announce the resumption of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corps members on November 10, 2020, Nigerians called me out for trying to distract the current protests.

The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 15, 2020

Nigerian youth who are actively taking part in the #EndSARS protests have kicked against the idea of resuming camp activities at a time when the legitimate demands of the youth are yet to be met, describing it as a strategic move by the government to get the protesters off the streets.

Reactions:

No need to reopen NYSC Camps, we are already serving our country on the streets #EndSWAT — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) October 15, 2020

Ending asuu strike and calling our people to NYSC camp no be the solution oh. #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA — Desmond Nnebue (@sirdesmond09) October 15, 2020

✊✊✊🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌✊✊✊✊🙌🙌🙌I swear to God my hands legs and whole body salute you bro ✊✊✊ wake up 🇳🇬🇳🇬 it time to take it all back,omg what a time to be alive 🙏 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSWAT — BoluwatifeMobolade (@b_tifetigress) October 15, 2020

If them like make them open even schools and universities. We are going no where . #EndSWAT #EndNASS #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA — benimark (@benimark3) October 15, 2020

SD, by the way, reopening the NYSC camp isn’t going to reduce the momentum of the youth protest. You lot are getting it wrong ising thw same tactics from years gone by. The Youths are serious about this! They will Win! #EndSWAT #EndNASS — .. (@a2ontheair) October 15, 2020

Mind Game… The Youth being played. Youth can't continue with this protest now😄😄😄 FG are very strategic I swear — Andurrahman Aliyu 🇳🇬 ➐ (@apdoul_aliyu) October 15, 2020

You reason well!!!!!!!!!!!!! They have lost they right to tell us to serve Nigeria for them. We're now serving it for we…….. # SARS must end. # end police brutality / wickedness in Nigeria… — Slimwolfafrica (@slimwolfafrica) October 15, 2020

Do the needful before the Youths call for your resignation.

As a Minister of the Youth,you should be in support of the ongoing protests and support in every way possible.

Without the Youths,your job is useless.

You can stay mute if you've eaten where you shouldn't have.#EndSWAT — Mindful-oma (@MindfulOma) October 15, 2020

Ban protests because of COVID 19 regulations Open NYSC camps despite COVID 19 regulations. Interesting https://t.co/kr4SW0aAUu — Asiri Ina (@TheAhmd_) October 15, 2020

U see you and ur papa Buhari are very stupid things! You ban protest due to covid 19 but suddenly it’s good to open nysc camps. The corpers there ain’t humans? Useless sets of cows in government https://t.co/FV1WiM8jFh — sarsMustgo (@ENDSARSweyre) October 15, 2020

It is no longer business as usual because the youth have stood their ground and are not ready to go camping in a dysfunctional system where they are sidelined and treated badly. Of what use will all the effort they have put into the struggle be if they resume camp without securing their liberation from an oppressive system?

The concerns of the youth are legitimate and the least the government can do for them is to show understanding by providing practical solutions to their plight before sending them off to camp.

It is, however, a welcome development to see that the Nigerian youth have finally realised that NYSC may be important; but their liberation from oppression comes first. And until the masses are emancipated from a repressive system, everything else is secondary as the struggle to #EndSARS continues.

How will the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which was set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country achieve its aim when the supposed nation-builders are being oppressed and murdered incessantly?