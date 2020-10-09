Lion Stream, Burna’s new album, NTA’s #EndSARS coverage| Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

We don’t speak ill of the dead 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/KDY6chOwba — Chi Chi Thee Stallion( LayGi Stay Jiggy)🍫 (@CO_Chiamaka) October 9, 2020

Reminds me of Mortal Kombat; Finish him!

2.

Ifeoluwa I hope your baby lion will be the one to stream your album from now on. https://t.co/3OLIfWoDVs — Ifeoluwa.aaa (@ifewiththesauce) October 9, 2020

This is hate speech. No Gelato for you

3.

Any small thing, estate association will write petition to efcc to come & investigate you cos they’re not sure about your source of income..

Meanwhile, most of them are living large in retirement on govt money they stole.. https://t.co/qTRRS23CPA — Y.O. (@yojora) October 9, 2020

4.

Federal government might just settle their ish with ASUU so we all can go back to school and dead this protest — Ekó Daddy 💀 (@eko_daddy) October 9, 2020

SMH

5.

Twitter for diaspora awfully quiet till black panther 2 come out then it’s all about “connecting to your roots” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — END SARS…… NOW BITCH! ⛵️ (@bigbadj0zzy) October 9, 2020

Off this mic please

6.

Just in case .@PoliceNG doesn't know what to do with SARS officers they can take them to Sambisa forest to fight Boko Haram. #EndSARS — #EndSARS Chikero (@SirChikero) October 9, 2020

Love your enemies and pray for them

7.

Omo in the heat of today's protest in ife, while Police were chasing and harassing us with tear gas. I and one protester ran towards a house, this guy entered the house before me and locked me out. I beg werey, him no open door. For another person house oo! E still dey shock me — Mc_Opera😇 (@mr_opera_Sneh) October 9, 2020

8.

Na every time electric deh shock this man. https://t.co/KmQ4DQKsUn — Olugbemi Eniola (@olugbemi_eniola) October 9, 2020

9.

10.

Let me hear Burna claim he’s the African Giant …someone that’s twice asleep …nonsense — A…R…I…Z…O…N…A (@_MzJayde) October 9, 2020

Is that his new album? Asking for a friend