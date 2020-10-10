The Thread: It doesn’t stop at #EndSARS, the entire Police Force must be reformed

Indeed, Nigerians are not backing out on their demands against several injustices executed by men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Call it a revolution or an uprising; the protest against the extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) has become a do-or-die-affair and it must be commended. Before now, many Nigerians had watched from the sides while these vices were carried out. But the #EndSARS protest which started from social media has gone on to the streets and many Nigerians are making their input in ensuring that demands are to be met in full.

For the most, Nigerians are asking for one thing – end the deadly FSARS. Although many believe that abolishing SARS in entirety is needed, another group of Nigerians hold that the unit should be maintained but reformed.

Reforming FSARS would mean heavy refinement of the unit which the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, had stated is on the way. But this will not be the first time Nigerians have been promised a solution in response to the call for reforms – which makes their demand for a total scrap of the unit a lot valid.

Depending on how you view it, the demand shouldn’t end at scrapping the unit. The entire Police Force needs to be reformed; and as we march and chant, it is necessary to also demand that the appropriate authorities make room for the police to be reformed. Laws that regulate the police and their activities should be established and duly enforced to meet both ends of justice for victims and the entire country.

“Injustice to one,” indeed is “injustice to all.” As reputable Nigerians are out joining their voices to resound the cry against oppression, we must do well to support them in any way that we can. Our demands remain simple: #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality, #ReformNigeriaPoliceForce.

Enjoy this thread by Singer and Music Executive, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W:

Mr President, this is the reform effort we want:

– #EndSARS

– Any officer involved caught in Extorting/assaulting citizens is immediately suspended without pay, investigated and charged

– Police must be held liable to pay damages for their conduct in proven cases

– #EndSarsNow https://t.co/HzgIIYJmsf — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 10, 2020





– Police must also be held liable for damages in proven cases. They must pay hefty damages to the families of their victims… directly out of their yearly budget!! When they hurt us, it must hurt their pockets. I've lost count of how many times we have to raise money for victims — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 10, 2020