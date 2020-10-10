For the sake of Ifeoma, Tiyamu, Tina; this is beyond ‘clout chasing’ | #EndSARS

It is quite surprising that a few Nigerians have tagged the #EndSARS protest a means to seek social validation for many people who have participated in the protest. The heat of the protest started earlier in the week with many Nigerians sharing personal experience of how the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has caused more damage than good.

Beyond the social media hashtag, Nigerians took to various locations to demand that the unit that has recked havoc in the country be scrapped – celebrities, platforms, and the media lent their voices in the protest and their actions come with pointing out all the reasons why this unit needs to be scrapped.

Dear Yahoo boys, I hope you know the campaign to END SARS is not for you.

I hope you know the blood of the innocent persons killed by these SARS people are on your hands too because you're the ones who got us here in the first place.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/lSmTSQ6BVC — Ogunsina Oluwaseun Micheal (@Iranse_Olorun) October 9, 2020

For the most, parents have had to bury their loved ones over incidents that resorted to police operatives ‘accidentally’ discharging their firearms. They call it accidental discharge, but Nigerians are tired of their lives being accidentally taken away from them.

On social media today, Saturday, October 10th, 2020, Nigerians, with the #EndSARS and a host of others, are remembering those that have been killed by the hands of SARS operatives and the police at large.

Tiyamu Kazeem: Nigerian footballer Tiyamiyu Kazeem died after he was allegedly pushed out of a vehicle by the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.

Ifeoma Abugu: Ifeoma was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on September 10th when operatives stormed the residence of her fiancé. She was allegedly raped and murdered in their custody.

A thread of people that’s been allegedly killed by SARS & police in general. In no particular order. 1. TIYAMIU KAZEEM He was a footballer that was pushed out of a moving SARS vehicle. 2. IFEOMA ABUGU She was raped and murdered while in detention. — Feyi (@justfeyi) October 9, 2020

Tina Ezekwe: Tina was a victim of an accidental discharge of a firearm. The bullet hit her while she was standing close to the location where police were having an altercation with another civilian.

Ayomide Taiwo: Ayomide’s crime was that he refused to bribe a police officer with N50. He was brutalised with the butt of a gun and finally died a day later. The police officer, Ago Egharevba, was dismissed by the force later.

There’s still a massive number of people whose names never made it to the news. A massive number of people currently in police custody & their family don’t even know. Let’s not even talk about those that have been beaten & injured just for existing.#EndSARS #PoliceBrutality — Feyi (@justfeyi) October 9, 2020

The list goes on and on. For those questioning this revolution, the deeds of the SARS are not hidden. They are right before our eyes and it is very appropriate that many Nigerians are speaking and acting against it now. Even if it is for clout, change is on the way.