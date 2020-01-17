Another win for Nnedi! Binti is coming to the small screen

Binti

I think at this point it would be fair to say that Nnedi Okorafor is without a doubt, Africa’s most adapted author. Okorafor has had the kind of literary career that other writers can only dream about, churning best sellers in african futurism, fantasy and science fiction in both child and adult categories. Her books have become canon in the speculative fiction community and her non-fiction has gained significant traction. In that time, she has also managed to gain the attention of both local and international filmmakers.

One of the first directors to adapt her work was CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, who adapted her short story Hello Moto into a short film that was shown in international festivals. In 2019 she announced that her novel was also being adapted. George R.R Martin, of the Game Of Thrones was signed on to act as show runner for the adaptation of ‘Who Fears Death’, Nnedi’s most beloved novel.

That news was followed in late 2019 with word that Nnedi was teaming up with Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu to adapt Octavia Butler’s ‘Wildseed’, another major coup as both women were adapting a beloved American science fiction author. With this new announcement that Nnedi’s Sci-fi novella ‘Binti’ is also getting the show treatment, means that in 2021, Nnedi will have not one, but three concurrent shows on television.

This is excellent news considering this is the first time that stories of African origin written specifically for contemporary African audiences will cross over and reach global audiences. Nnedi is notorious for her singular focus and her unwillingness to water down any story to feed foreign audiences and we hope she will bring that same tenacity to the adaptation of these projects.

We. Cannot. Wait!

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor January 16, 2020

Nigeria might be getting its ‘The Bachelor’ with ‘Ultimate Love’

Considering how many seasons of The Bachelor we have collectively consumed as a nation, it is a bit of a surprise that ...

Edwin Okolo January 15, 2020

The results are in! Multichoice won the 2019 Pay TV wars

Remember when cable tv was a luxury only the rich could afford? Thankfully fierce competition in the market has made ...

Edwin Okolo January 14, 2020

A little late to the party, but Nigeria is finally getting in on media propaganda

Every year Hollywood churns out a good number of ‘war dramas’. You know, those films with a tragic protagonist signs ...

Nelson C.J January 10, 2020

Hallelujah! Nigerian universities are finally getting a chance to move with the times

Alongside decaying structures, lack of learning equipment, obsolete teaching materials and excessively theorized curriculums with little to no practical classes ...

Nelson C.J January 9, 2020

Speed Darlington vs. Tunde Ednut: The place of consent and appropriation in social media entertainment

The line between growing one’s virtual brand off the material other people have produced and affiliating with a known brand ...

Edwin Okolo January 8, 2020

Expect your favorite influencer to get suspended this 2020

Influencer. It has become near impossible to have any reasonable conversation about marketing, advertising or media without referencing the influencer. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail