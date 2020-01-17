Another win for Nnedi! Binti is coming to the small screen

Finally, I can be public about it! We are adapting Binti into a TV series at @hulu. I’m co-writing the pilot with @StacyAmma (HBO’s Watchmen). #Africanfuturism #Binti 🌍🚀 https://t.co/B4Bb3AGvwD — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) January 14, 2020

I think at this point it would be fair to say that Nnedi Okorafor is without a doubt, Africa’s most adapted author. Okorafor has had the kind of literary career that other writers can only dream about, churning best sellers in african futurism, fantasy and science fiction in both child and adult categories. Her books have become canon in the speculative fiction community and her non-fiction has gained significant traction. In that time, she has also managed to gain the attention of both local and international filmmakers.

One of the first directors to adapt her work was CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi, who adapted her short story Hello Moto into a short film that was shown in international festivals. In 2019 she announced that her novel was also being adapted. George R.R Martin, of the Game Of Thrones was signed on to act as show runner for the adaptation of ‘Who Fears Death’, Nnedi’s most beloved novel.

That news was followed in late 2019 with word that Nnedi was teaming up with Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu to adapt Octavia Butler’s ‘Wildseed’, another major coup as both women were adapting a beloved American science fiction author. With this new announcement that Nnedi’s Sci-fi novella ‘Binti’ is also getting the show treatment, means that in 2021, Nnedi will have not one, but three concurrent shows on television.

This is excellent news considering this is the first time that stories of African origin written specifically for contemporary African audiences will cross over and reach global audiences. Nnedi is notorious for her singular focus and her unwillingness to water down any story to feed foreign audiences and we hope she will bring that same tenacity to the adaptation of these projects.

We. Cannot. Wait!