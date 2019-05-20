Are you an African filmmaker? Submission for the 2019 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is now open

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is one of the biggest continental film festivals in Africa, and it has made a return this year with a call for entries. This is an opportunity for African filmmakers to submit their movies, short films, documentaries to be screened at the festival, and not to mention the publicity the AFRIFF will give to these African content.

Last year, 140 films were selected to be screened, within which 3o were Nollywood films. Faraday Okoro’s buzzy Nigerian Prince, Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe’s The Delivery Boy, Stanlee Ohikhuare’s Coat of Harm, and C.J. Obasi’s sci-fi short film Hello, Rain, to name a few. Also, AFRIFF delivers awards and monetary prizes in categories such as Feature, Documentary, Short, Animation and Students Short, as well as awards and prizes in Directing, Acting and Screenplay. It also features special awards for Audience choice and a Jury award for outstanding film.

Entries can be submitted online via filmfreeway.com/AFRIFF, and French films with subtitles are also accepted.