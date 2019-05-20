Are you an African filmmaker? Submission for the 2019 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is now open

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is one of the biggest continental film festivals in Africa, and it has made a return this year with a call for entries. This is an opportunity for African filmmakers to submit their movies, short films, documentaries to be screened at the festival, and not to mention the publicity the AFRIFF will give to these African content.

Last year, 140 films were selected to be screened, within which 3o were Nollywood films. Faraday Okoro’s buzzy Nigerian Prince, Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe’s The Delivery Boy, Stanlee Ohikhuare’s Coat of Harm, and C.J. Obasi’s sci-fi short film Hello, Rain, to name a few. Also, AFRIFF delivers awards and monetary prizes in categories such as Feature, Documentary, Short, Animation and Students Short, as well as awards and prizes in Directing, Acting and Screenplay. It also features special awards for Audience choice and a Jury award for outstanding film.

Entries can be submitted online via filmfreeway.com/AFRIFF, and French films with subtitles are also accepted.

 

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 16, 2019

Kathryn Fasegha’s ‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in well, Cannes, France. And this year, African film practitioners will get the ...

Bernard Dayo May 15, 2019

Here are the Nollywood stars attending the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

This year’s Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off yesterday in Cannes, France, and it was preceded by a little buzz: ...

Bernard Dayo May 14, 2019

It’s 2019 and Nollywood movies are still bad. Will it get worse?

Nollywood movies are still staples in cinemas and, five months into 2019, I’m not sure if there has been any ...

Bernard Dayo May 9, 2019

Chadwick Boseman is set to play Yasuke, the first African samurai to swing a sword in Japan

I know some of you only got to know about Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther, where he played an ...

Bernard Dayo May 7, 2019

Jim Iyke, is that you? The trailer for Moses Inwang upcoming movie ‘Cold Feet’ is here

Moses Inwang’s Cold Feet has been on our radar since last year. Funny thing is, what we knew then was ...

Bernard Dayo May 7, 2019

After winning legal battle over ‘Okafor’s Law,’ Omoni Oboli has begun shooting a new film ‘Love Is War’

Omoni Oboli’s 2016 romantic comedy Okafor’s Law gained some free press when Canadian-based writer Jude Idada accused Oboli for stealing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail