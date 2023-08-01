Basketmouth’s Son Joins Liverpool Football Academy in the UK

In an exciting development, Jason Okpocha, the son of Nigerian ace comedian Basketmouth, has taken a big step in his football career by joining the renowned Liverpool Football Academy in the United Kingdom. The Liverpool Academy is a prestigious youth development system focused on nurturing and training young talents for potential roles in the club’s first team.

On Monday, Basketmouth proudly shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing the moment of Jason’s arrival at the Liverpool Academy. The comedian expressed his pride and support for his son with a heartfelt caption, “Go make daddy proud boy ❤️ @Liverpoolfccamps👊🏿”.

The Liverpool Football Academy is widely recognized for its commitment to developing promising young footballers and providing them with excellent coaching and training opportunities. Jason’s inclusion in the academy marks a significant achievement in his football journey, and his family and fans eagerly anticipate his growth and progress within the renowned institution.

As Jason embarks on this exciting chapter in his football career, his father, Basketmouth, stands firmly by his side, offering encouragement and unwavering support. The Nigerian comedian’s public acknowledgment of his son’s accomplishment underscores the joy and pride he feels as a father witnessing his son’s pursuit of his football dreams.

With Jason’s inclusion in the Liverpool Academy, the world eagerly awaits the potential future star’s journey, hoping to witness his rise and achievements in the world of football. As the young footballer takes his place at the academy, he carries with him the best wishes and support from his family, fans, and well-wishers, all excited to see him make strides in his football aspirations.