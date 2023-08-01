Basketmouth’s Son Joins Liverpool Football Academy in the UK

In an exciting development, Jason Okpocha, the son of Nigerian ace comedian Basketmouth, has taken a big step in his football career by joining the renowned Liverpool Football Academy in the United Kingdom. The Liverpool Academy is a prestigious youth development system focused on nurturing and training young talents for potential roles in the club’s first team.

On Monday, Basketmouth proudly shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing the moment of Jason’s arrival at the Liverpool Academy. The comedian expressed his pride and support for his son with a heartfelt caption, “Go make daddy proud boy ❤️ @Liverpoolfccamps👊🏿”.

The Liverpool Football Academy is widely recognized for its commitment to developing promising young footballers and providing them with excellent coaching and training opportunities. Jason’s inclusion in the academy marks a significant achievement in his football journey, and his family and fans eagerly anticipate his growth and progress within the renowned institution.

As Jason embarks on this exciting chapter in his football career, his father, Basketmouth, stands firmly by his side, offering encouragement and unwavering support. The Nigerian comedian’s public acknowledgment of his son’s accomplishment underscores the joy and pride he feels as a father witnessing his son’s pursuit of his football dreams.

With Jason’s inclusion in the Liverpool Academy, the world eagerly awaits the potential future star’s journey, hoping to witness his rise and achievements in the world of football. As the young footballer takes his place at the academy, he carries with him the best wishes and support from his family, fans, and well-wishers, all excited to see him make strides in his football aspirations.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 1, 2023

Australian Childcare Worker Charged With 1,623 Sexual Abuse Offences Against 91 Children Over a Span of 15 Years

Police in Australia have revealed a shocking and horrifying case of child sex abuse involving a childcare worker who allegedly ...

YNaija August 1, 2023

Euphoria Star Actor Angus Cloud Dies at 25, Death Suspected as Possible Overdose #RIPFez

A dark cloud hangs over Euphoria fans as they mourn the heartbreaking loss of Angus Cloud, the gifted American actor ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

Akpabio Reveals Why Wike was not Grilled in Ministerial Screening

During the recent ministerial nominees’ screening, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, shed light on the surprising exemption of the immediate ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

Ministerial Screening: Nominee’s Age Raises Eyebrows in 10th Senate

The Senate chambers witnessed a moment of controversy during the screening of Prof. Joseph Utsev, a ministerial nominee, which has ...

YNaija July 29, 2023

Swifties Strike Again: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Generates Earthquake in Seattle

During Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, devoted fans, known as Swifties, created seismic ...

YNaija July 29, 2023

‘My Husband’s Runs Girl Used Juju on Him’ – Tunde Ayeni’s Wife Defends Him Against Paternity Scandal

In response to the ongoing paternity scandal involving her husband, Tunde Ayeni, Biola Ayeni has come forward to defend him ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail