The Big 5: Defence minister reveals cause of Benue killings, Saraki wants more money for N’Assembly, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring today.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali has asked security agencies to fish out those spreading hate speeches especially on social media.

The minister said notable Nigerians will be given special attention.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Thursday described the blockage of grazing routes across the country as the remote cause of recent killings especially in Benue and Taraba states.

He said this at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhamamdu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Deontay Wilder has said he would like to fight heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua in America.

“He’s talking about the percentages in England and stuff like that. Bro, 70,000 people may look good in a small country, but you are not getting the money like you are over here just compared to 20,000,”Wilder said.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGC) on Thursday accused the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of short-changing the country in revenue remittances to the federation account.

Chairman of the NGF and Zamfara Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, made the accusation after presenting the forum’s grievances to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the N125billion budget of the National Assembly is not enough to cater for the needs of the legislative arm of government.

Saraki spoke during a working visit to the chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

And now stories from across the world…

President Donald Trump called for special counsel Robert Mueller’s firing last June, according to one person familiar with the matter.

White House counsel Don McGahn refused to order the Justice Department to fire Mueller because he disagreed with the President’s reasoning, the source said.

New excerpts of text exchanges between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page released Thursday appear to show the two discussing the Hillary Clinton email investigation, including how much manpower they should exert and whether or not a special prosecutor should be brought in.

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with his chief of staff John Kelly — a sentiment that, according to several sources, crystallized Wednesday evening in the West Wing and echoed previous episodes of tension between the President and a chief of staff.

At least 41 people have been killed and more than 70 injured in a fire at a hospital in South Korea.

The blaze is thought to have started in the emergency room at Sejong Hospital in the south-eastern city of Miryang.

About 200 patients were inside the building and an adjoining nursing home at the time.

Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck has pulled out of this year’s Academy Awards, his publicist has confirmed.

By tradition, Affleck – who won Best Actor for Manchester By The Sea in 2017 – would have been expected to present the Best Actress award this year.

The actor, brother of Hollywood star Ben Affleck, was sued by two female crew members for alleged sexual harassment in 2010.