CelebrateInfinixAt10: Infinix Nigeria Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary with Exciting Customer Rewards All Through July

July is an exceptional month, not only because it marks the second half of the year but also because smartphone brand, Infinix Nigeria, will be celebrating its 10th year of remarkable presence in the Nigerian market.

As a way of saying thank you for sticking with them for 10 solid years, Infinix Nigeria will be giving back to customers and fans in a big way.

Customers will have the opportunity to win a range of exciting gifts, including the newly launched NOTE 30 series devices and various home appliances such as Smart TV, Deep Freezers and Refridgerators, Air Conditioners, Generators, Microwaves, Washing Machines, Gas Cookers , and more when they purchase Infinix devices in this month of July.

Here’s How To Qualify For the Mega Draws:

Visit any authorized Infinix retail outlet nationwide.

Purchase any Infinix Note 30 series or Hot 30 series smartphone and you instantly qualify for a raffle ticket, offering you the chance to win big.

You also get a scratch and win ticket to get an instant branded gift upon purchasing any Infinix device.

Remember to provide your contact information to the Infinix store Ambassador.

You can also follow the steps below to qualify to win an exclusive dinner with the Infinix Family:

Purchase any of the Infinix Note 30 series- Note 30, Note 30 Pro, Note 30 VIP, NOTE 30 5G at any authorized Infinix retail outlet nationwide

Take a picture of your unboxed Infinix Note 30 device and the ticket number written on the back of the raffle ticket,

Share the photo on your social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok), telling us why you love the Infinix Note 30

Use the hashtag #CelebrateInfinixAt10 and ask friends and family to like your post.

The most engaging post will be rewarded with an invitation to the exclusive Infinix Dinner.

Infinix Nigeria’s brand month and 10th-anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable event filled with exciting activities to appreciate loyal customers and fans. Join the festivities throughout the month of July and enjoy the incredible rewards and gifts offline and online.

Follow Infinix Nigeria on social media to keep updated on 10th anniversary promotions, news and events:

#CelebrateInfinixAt10