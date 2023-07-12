TikTok’s Latest Features Illustrate Their Journey Toward a Safer, More Inclusive Community

TikTok, the dynamic social media platform that appeals to individuals of all ages, is committed to catering to its diverse community by implementing features that prioritize user safety and empowerment.

With a firm belief in the importance of content control and supporting families, TikTok recently announced a range of new features and technologies aimed at enhancing viewer experiences and creating a secure environment.

One of the standout features is the introduction of a powerful content filtering tool that grants viewers the ability to customize their TikTok experience.

Recognizing the unique appeal of the platform lies in its ability to help users explore new interests and ideas, TikTok has designed its recommendation system with safety in mind.

The new tool allows users to filter out videos containing specific words or hashtags they wish to avoid in their For You or Following feeds. Whether it’s avoiding certain types of tutorials or dietary content, users can now curate their feeds to align with their preferences, providing a more tailored and enjoyable browsing experience.

This feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks, further empowering individuals to have greater control over their content consumption.

Additionally, TikTok is committed to diversifying recommendations and protecting users from potentially challenging or triggering content.

Through continuous testing and iterations, the platform has implemented measures to avoid recommending a series of similar videos on certain topics that may be problematic if viewed repeatedly, such as extreme fitness or sadness-related content.

By striving to provide a broad range of content and creators in each user’s For You feed, TikTok aims to foster an inclusive and engaging experience for all.

Recognizing the importance of safeguarding the viewing experience, TikTok is also introducing Content Levels, a system inspired by similar approaches used in the film, television, and gaming industries.

This system aims to organize content based on thematic maturity, allowing users, especially teenagers, to avoid certain categories of content or content with mature themes. By assigning maturity scores to videos containing complex or mature themes, TikTok ensures that younger audiences under the age of 18 are protected from potentially inappropriate content.

This feature will initially focus on enhancing the teen experience, with plans to expand and provide detailed content filtering options for the entire TikTok community in the coming months.

In recognition of the vital role teens play in shaping the TikTok community, the formation of TikTok’s Global Youth Council later this year also marks a significant milestone in the platform’s commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space for young users and their families.

By actively listening to the experiences and perspectives of teens, TikTok hopes to ensure that their voices are heard and their unique needs are met.

This collaborative initiative aims to avoid ineffective or inadequate safety solutions by directly involving teens in the decision-making process.

The introduction of content filtering tools and the implementation of Content Levels demonstrate TikTok’s dedication to protecting its users, particularly young audiences.

These features provide users and parents with enhanced control over the content that is accessed, ensuring a safer and more appropriate digital environment.

By prioritizing user safety, TikTok is establishing trust and confidence among its users, further solidifying its position as a responsible and reliable platform.