Celebrating #NigeriaAt60 in Canada, How to fool SARS, Buhari’s Twitter password…Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Be careful still, only for the brave!

Nigeria won’t let you live

Nigeria won’t let you die. https://t.co/8QzUhzEKvE — 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙅𝙣𝙧 🇳🇬 (@kusssman) October 1, 2020

It’s the headline for us, honey!

when you stop starting conversations first you’ll be amazed to know how many dead plants you’ve been watering for all this while — joojo. (@joojo_theseaman) October 1, 2020

Don’t let desperation lead you on.

Wherey dey disguise 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EnelHnDf9o — Son of a Hunter🙃 (@odeyemi_yemi) October 1, 2020

Lol… Genius

You guys quoting buhari’s tweets dey bust my head like he even knows his twitter password 😂😂😂 — 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙅𝙣𝙧 🇳🇬 (@kusssman) October 1, 2020

This is no hate speech.

Boys (and girls) are not smiling.

Nigerians abroad are celebrating this independence day more than we staying in Nigeria. 💔😪 — BROTHER AHMAD 🇳🇬 (@yinkaahmad) October 1, 2020

Dem go dey alright!

I'll never understand some people. You had F9 in Chemistry, now you're making Organic Soap, and you want me to buy ? 🤦‍♂️ — #Nigerian 🇳🇬 (@Able_Ka_) October 1, 2020

Thanks for sharing. We would be careful to do a background check moving forward.

I wonder who taught Nigerians the idea of slapping the remote control when it's not working…. — #Nigerian🇳🇬 (@bigdaddyvinz) October 1, 2020

Na “follow come.”

Independence day celebration is for those who became independent of Nigeria — Nerd Stack (@iNerdStack) October 1, 2020

Truly!