Dela Michel, Tomike Adeoye to unveil nominees for The Future Awards Africa Class of 2020 this Sunday

Africa’s biggest awards event, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), is set to unveil the nominees for its 15th edition this Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Hosted by Ghana’s media personality, Dela Michel and Nigeria’s media personality, Tomike Adeoye; the unveiling will be televised by 3 pm on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV and on POP Central DSTV Ch 189.

Themed ‘The Age of Revolution: Your time is up. Our time is now”, these nominees represent the best of Africa’s talents, striving for positive change within their communities, individuals who are making significant strides and defying the odds within the year under consideration (2019-2020) from activism, innovation, entertainment and more.

Come Sunday afternoon, to meet The Future Awards Africa Class of 2020!

Follow @TFAAfrica to keep up with the latest news on TFAA. The official hashtags for 2020 are #TheFutureFestival, #TFAA15 and #TheAgeofRevolution.

The Future Awards Africa 2020 nominees unveiling is brought to you by RED | For Africa in partnership with Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV, POP Central, YNaija.com, Cool FM, BellaNaija.com.

