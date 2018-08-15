Entertainment Roundup: Nicki Minaj and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels in intense war on Twitter | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

 

Nigerian Disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt has released a new song, with the title SMALL GIRL BIG GOD (SGBG), featuring rappers Olamide and Reminisce.

He announced this on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

American singer, Nicki Minaj and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels on Tuesday engaged in an intense war of words on Twitter, accusing each other of assault and credit card theft during their fourteen year relationship which ended in 2014.

Although Minaj and Samuels never named each other in their tweets, they apparently were responding back and forth to each other in the series of tweets.

The war was reportedly a fall out from a radio interview Nicki granted where she spoke about their relationship.

 

