Entertainment Roundup: Nicki Minaj and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels in intense war on Twitter | More stories

Nigerian Disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt has released a new song, with the title SMALL GIRL BIG GOD (SGBG), featuring rappers Olamide and Reminisce.

He announced this on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

American singer, Nicki Minaj and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels on Tuesday engaged in an intense war of words on Twitter, accusing each other of assault and credit card theft during their fourteen year relationship which ended in 2014.

Although Minaj and Samuels never named each other in their tweets, they apparently were responding back and forth to each other in the series of tweets.

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn't use your card for prostitutes. We both didn't trust each other. You did shit I did shit. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y'all got together and I'm not mad at that. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

The war was reportedly a fall out from a radio interview Nicki granted where she spoke about their relationship.