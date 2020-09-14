FG moves to ban alcohol in sachets and plastic bottles, Kaduna shuts down betting platform | 5 Things That Should Matter Todays

The Federal Government has raised an alarm on irresponsible alcohol consumption in the country, thus issued directives to producers of alcoholic beverages to work at completely phasing out high concentration of alcohol in sachets, small Polyethylene Terephthalate and glass bottles in the country.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), who communicated this development in a statement on Saturday titled: ‘NAFDAC cautions on alcohol abuse,’ noted that no new products in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles above 30 per cent ABV will be registered by NAFDAC.

“Furthermore, to reduce availability and curb abuse, effective January 31 2020, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and glass bottles are to reduce production by 50 per cent of capacity prior to January 2020. The overall goal is a complete phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets and small PET and glass bottles in line with the agreed roadmap or earlier,” she said.

Kaduna shuts down Bet9ja, other betting platforms

The Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has set out on an operation to close all unregistered gaming offices in the state; shutting down 13 gaming offices thus far.

Head of Gaming in the agency, Liye Anthony, disclosed this directive in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday, said that there were about 1,500 gaming offices across the state operating illegally without due registration and license. Five offices of bet9ja and King Bet respectively, two Access Bet offices and one office of Derby Lotto have been shut down.

“We will continue to go after them until all the operators of the gaming companies regularized their operations and obtain the needed license to operate in the state,” he added.

Nigerian health workers declare nationwide strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have resolved to embark on a nationwide strike with effect from midnight of Sunday, September 13, 2020, following an expanded National Executive Council meeting that held on Saturday.

The health workers are requesting the government to address the failures and decaying infrastructure in the health sector and pay the shortfall in COVID-19 hazard allowances for their members.

“In the light of the above, the meeting of our expanded NEC was held Saturday 12 September, 2020. And at the end of the meeting, which was held both physically and virtually, it was unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the said meeting with the Federal Government, that the strike notice is still germane and alive.

“Therefore, the 15-day ultimatum still subsists and with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September, 2020 our members shall withdraw their services due to Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands,” the statement reads.

Lawyers begin petition to strip Malami of SAN rank

Some lawyers in the country have supported and signed a petition seeking to strip Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The petition was registered by lawyer, Izu Aniagu on change.org and has received more than 378 signatures. He claimed that Malami unilaterally deleted the provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) which provide for stamp and seal as well as bar practice fee for government lawyers.

“There is no record of any meeting convened by the The Attorney General of the Federation who is the president of The Bar Council. The AGF took the decision alone and his actions constitute a threat to the rule of law. His action is totally shameful and is underserving of a lawyer in the rank of a Senior Advocate, let alone a Chief Law Officer of the federation.” the petition read.

NCDC confirms 79 new COVID-19 cases

79 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-30

Kaduna-17

Ogun-7

Anambra-5

Kano-4

Katsina-3

FCT-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Oyo-2

Rivers-2

Delta-1

Plateau-1

Ondo-1 56,256 confirmed

44,152 discharged

1,082 deaths