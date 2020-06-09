Here’s why Senator Ndume is calling for salary slash for civil servants | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Senator Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has called for salary slash for civil servants who no longer go to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ndume who is the Senate Chairman committee on Army, gave this suggestion when he spoke at a media briefing in Maiduguri, Borno yesterday.

He said despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state and Federal government are spending more to sustain personnel and non personnel cost. He opined that those who are not going to work now should be given palliatives and paid less.

NCDC confirms 315 new cases of coronavirus

Jigawa discharges 222 covid-19 patients

The Jigawa government has announced that 222 persons who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Governor Badaru Abubakar broke news during a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital on Monday.

Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as the President of the Court of Appeal.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “President Muhammadu Buhari, in-line with his constitutional responsibility has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.”

60% of Kano deaths linked to coronavirus – Health Minister

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, disclosed yesterday that 60% of recent deaths recorded in Kano have been linked to COVID-19 infection. If you recall, Nigerians took to social media back in April to express worry over the mysterious deaths in Kano state which reportedly rose to 640 in one week.

