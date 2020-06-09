Blessing Abeng interviews marketing guru Seth Godin and here are the highlights

Blessing Abeng
Who is Blessing Abeng
Blessing Abeng is a branding and communications expert dedicated to helping entrepreneurs identify their value, identity, and unique point of view. She helps brands communicate with their team, target audience, partners, and investors. She is also the co-founder of Disha and Director of Communications at Ingressive for Good. She has a podcast where she shares business and life tips within one minute. Read more about Blessing Abeng here.
Why I Interviewed Seth Godin
In my journey to help people discover the value they had to offer, the most consistent inquiry I got from members of my community was – the fear of starting. So many people had asked me “How do I start?”, “Where do I start?” “I graduated from an Ivy League school but I don’t know where to start?”, “Should I quit my job?” or “Should I quit my business?”
These questions bugged me so much and I answered to the best of my ability but I also tried to seek out a thought-leader who lived by example. The only person who came to mind was Seth Godin. I could have asked him questions about Communications and Marketing but what good would that do if they are afraid to start? I read “Poke the Box” and “The Dip” and affirmed that he was the best person to have that conversation as I consider him a “Chief Starting Officer”, consistently starting projects as an author, entrepreneur and marketing genius.
I already had a series of Live chats addressing issues facing creators, this was a perfect way to inspire people to act.
 
Summary of the Interview
There were so many valuable moments in this interview. Probably one of the most educative 15-minute conversation ever! We talked about starting, quitting, and everything in between. Some key insights he shared around
Starting:
Start where you are with what you have. Start with the smallest viable project and grow from there. Start generous projects that are more about the people whose problems you want to solve, than yourself. The more generous your project is, the easier it is to get people’s buy-in. Keep starting until you finish. It is important to focus on the work and not the fear that comes from doing the work.
Failing:
Of course, we are worried that we are going to fail. People fail all the time. Almost everyone who starts a tournament is going to fail. Start by acknowledging that it MIGHT fail but if you don’t start at all, you have certainly failed. You get better by consistently doing. Go to work on a daily basis and keep your promise to your audience. Staying consistent is like brushing your teeth. You’ll miss a day, but you have to keep going.
For more tips, watch the full video here:
