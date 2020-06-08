Dear FG, Doctors are spoiling for war. Can we bear the cost? | #YNaijaCover

The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria has announced that the nationwide strike planned by its members will commence next week Monday, and it will be total and indefinite. The association had earlier given the federal and state governments a 14-day ultimatum to implement its demands or face an indefinite nationwide strike.

According to the National President of the association, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, the strike appears inevitable following the insensitive response of the government. This is not the first time the association has threatened strike, which is now commonplace in the health sector, doctors going on strike. In the current coronavirus pandemic where the number of cases is exceeding the number of healthcare workers available to treat, this is a disaster looming. 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor June 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks the world | The #YNaijaCover

Juventus forward and Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the first footballer player in history to earn $1 billion ...

Op-Ed Editor June 3, 2020

Abuja-based pastor accused of sexual assualt | The #YNaijaCover

Ayo Ajani, a pastor at Abuja-based church Petra Christian Centre, is the latest pastor to be accused of rape. On ...

Op-Ed Editor June 2, 2020

Open heavens as Rainmaker Majek Fashek departs | The #YNaijaCover

Nigerians on Twitter are paying their last respect to reggae legend and activist Majekodunmi Fasheke a.k.a Majek Fashek, who has ...

Op-ed Editor June 1, 2020

Nigerians observe Day of rage over rape and injustice | The #YNaijaCover

For the past 48 hours social media has been steeped in news report about rape. Last week, we heard about ...

Op-Ed Editor May 28, 2020

Nigerians celebrate the return of ‘Weekend tonic’ | #YNaija Cover

We are less than three weeks away from Premier League action returning. The league announced today that it will resume play ...

Op-Ed Editor May 28, 2020

For Godwin Obaseki, the battle line is drawn | #YNaija Cover

In today’s Cover, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu has emerged as a consensus candidate from the Oshiomhole’s faction that will battle ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail