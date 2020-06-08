Dear FG, Doctors are spoiling for war. Can we bear the cost? | #YNaijaCover

The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria has announced that the nationwide strike planned by its members will commence next week Monday, and it will be total and indefinite. The association had earlier given the federal and state governments a 14-day ultimatum to implement its demands or face an indefinite nationwide strike.

According to the National President of the association, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, the strike appears inevitable following the insensitive response of the government. This is not the first time the association has threatened strike, which is now commonplace in the health sector, doctors going on strike. In the current coronavirus pandemic where the number of cases is exceeding the number of healthcare workers available to treat, this is a disaster looming.