There’s a new Baby Mama drama. Starring: Leader of the 30 billion gang?

For the longest time now, the benchmark for a perfect relationship has been the love tale between Davido and his soon to be bride, Chef Chioma.

This couple have managed to serve, young Africans all over the world, the sort of couple goals that would make anyone salivate in envy. It is the perfect tale of good girl holds down a bad boy, and Nigerians love it. But today on social media, this notebook affair seems to be in jeopardy, following rumors that Davido may have impregnated an alleged side piece.

Trending Matter; Davido allegedly welcomes another baby boy with London-based makeup artist, Larissa Most questions we see bother around, how will Chioma feel? pic.twitter.com/Qd02wp24AQ — Naija (@Naija_PR) June 8, 2020

To understand why this has turned social media upside down, one must be conversant with the relationship in question.

In the beginning, people had a faint idea that Davido was dating someone, and not the orthodox fling superstars usually get themselves into, but something that could potentially be serious. Lo and behold, in the coming months, speculations turned to fact as the gold-certified singer revealed his hidden gem, a beautiful Babcock student with a flair for cooking.

It wouldn’t take long before controversy erupted, as the young chef, Chioma, forfeited her tertiary education to be with the man of her dreams. Reactions from the public differed, as some felt outraged that she would leave school just for a guy, while others thought it was the cutest thing ever.

Fast forward a bit and Davido released one of the biggest hits ever: Assurance, dedicated to none other than his beau. Since the release of the song, the word Assurance has symbolized efforts from a man that portrays sincerity from a young man about his relationship. But today on Twitter, a lot persons didn’t feel too assured about Davido and Chioma’s relationship anymore, as rumors that a UK-based Angolan make-up Artiste by the name Larissa, may be carrying the singer’s baby.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from sympathy for Chioma:

Davido cheats and his wife Chioma is the one getting ridiculed… The shame is transferred to the woman once again 👍👍 — Lolo Cynthia (@Lolo_cy) June 8, 2020

To dragging of men:

Chioma is a CHEF yet Davido Went ahead & cheated on her with Larissa who's a Make-up artist. God will punish anybody that will come & tell me that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. A confused man will always remain a confused man. This has nothing to do with food. — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) June 8, 2020

To those who claim to not be surprised:

I wonder why people are surprised about Davido getting a child from another woman after the chioma assurance noise… B4 chioma, Mama imade was there,if she thought that she's gonna be the only one,she's dreaming.. The broom wey dem use whip Mama imade still dey back of door. — GàLìLéo🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Lucasscot_101) June 8, 2020

To those who remain optimistic:

if davido like he should give birth to 300 children and brake abraham record I'm still staning davido and davido will still marry chioma and it will pain all you haters last last

when you are tire you will join and eat rice pic.twitter.com/GoJf4zYafi — _Breed (@ap_breed) June 8, 2020

And of course, those who try to change the subject:

How I wish those monitoring the affairs of Davido and Chioma can channel the same energy against Atiku and Tinubu so we don't recycle looters again (2023) pic.twitter.com/ARTACKNLg0 — Amos Isaac🕒 (@Robert66096201) June 8, 2020

And those who are having fun with the gist:

Now that there's a rumour about Davido having 4th baby. OBO and Chioma need to ask 2baba and Annie for their past question papers and answers. pic.twitter.com/xAk2E4QqFH — CAN_U_FUCK 💧 (@CAN_U_FUCK) June 8, 2020

In all, everyone had something to say. It is also interesting to note that last week, Davido announced that he was going off social media for a while to deal with some personal issues, Could this issue in particular, be the one he was referring to?