There’s a new Baby Mama drama. Starring: Leader of the 30 billion gang?

For the longest time now, the benchmark for a perfect relationship has been the love tale between Davido and his soon to be bride, Chef Chioma.

This couple have managed to serve, young Africans all over the world, the sort of couple goals that would make anyone salivate in envy. It is the perfect tale of good girl holds down a bad boy, and Nigerians love it. But today on social media, this notebook affair seems to be in jeopardy, following rumors that Davido may have impregnated an alleged side piece.

To understand why this has turned social media upside down, one must be conversant with the relationship in question.

In the beginning, people had a faint idea that Davido was dating someone, and not the orthodox fling superstars usually get themselves into, but something that could potentially be serious. Lo and behold, in the coming months, speculations turned to fact as the gold-certified singer revealed his hidden gem, a beautiful Babcock student with a flair for cooking.

It wouldn’t take long before controversy erupted, as the young chef, Chioma, forfeited her tertiary education to be with the man of her dreams. Reactions from the public differed, as some felt outraged that she would leave school just for a guy, while others thought it was the cutest thing ever.

Fast forward a bit and Davido released one of the biggest hits ever: Assurance, dedicated to none other than his beau. Since the release of the song, the word Assurance has symbolized efforts from a man that portrays sincerity from a young man about his relationship. But today on Twitter, a lot persons didn’t feel too assured about Davido and Chioma’s relationship anymore, as rumors that a UK-based Angolan make-up Artiste by the name Larissa, may be carrying the singer’s baby.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from sympathy for Chioma:

To dragging of men:

To those who claim to not be surprised:

To those who remain optimistic:

And of course, those who try to change the subject:

And those who are having fun with the gist:

In all, everyone had something to say. It is also interesting to note that last week, Davido announced that he was going off social media for a while to deal with some personal issues, Could this issue in particular, be the one he was referring to?

