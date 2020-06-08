Davido’s baby mama drama, Nigerian tech bros and pride | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor June 8, 2020

Glamour Girls remake to hit cinemas December 2021 | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Glamour Girls remake is one of the anticipated movies in Charles Okpaleke’s massive  roaster of Nollywood remakes, which softly ...

Op-ed Editor June 7, 2020

Interview with Joeboy, Using male privilege against sexual violence | The best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Bernard Dayo June 6, 2020

Ratnik, La Femme Anjola, Fate of Alakada | 11 Nollywood movies to expect in cinemas

With the ease of coronavirus-induced lockdown, and drive-in cinemas looking like the next big thing on the horizon, all hope ...

Op-Ed Editor June 5, 2020

The oppression of Adams Oshiomhole, Watching twitter porn | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor June 5, 2020

FG gives marketers freedom to fix petrol price | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, has removed the cap on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also ...

Op-Ed Editor June 4, 2020

12 disciples of Jesus, Igbo women and money | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail