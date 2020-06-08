Davido’s baby mama drama, Nigerian tech bros and pride | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

It’s been 300 days since i saw Davido online All my body just de shake, my eyes just de reeeeddd, i no watin i wan do now — Obong Roviel 👑 (@ObongRoviel) June 8, 2020

2.

I’m not sure why the tech ecosystem thinks of themselves as a community of better people. Dem import una from anywhere else? — Dayo (@Adheydayor) June 8, 2020

3.

If the rumour about Davido having 4th baby mama is true… obo and Chioma need to ask the Idibia’s for their past question papers and answers. — That Kind Guy (@bobbysauce5) June 8, 2020

4.

It’s only in Nigeria that the question “how are you?” is being seen as an insult when asked by a younger person to someone older. — A brother (@__veektour) June 8, 2020

5.

Normal people: Happy Birthday to your dear. Allah’s blessings on you Foolish people: Happy Birthday to you dear. Allah’s Rahman, Sekinah, Fatimoh, Basiroh, Mariam, Aisha, Mordiyah, Idris, Waheed, Jimoh, Nuru, Kamilu, Duduke on you🙃 — Cʜɪᴇf Dʀᴇᴀʏ😷👨‍💻👨‍🔧 (@sirDreay) June 8, 2020

6.

Your boyfriend leaves you on read but he’s in every other girl’s DM like Mrs faith from binomo investment 😂💔💔 — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) June 8, 2020

7.

Somebody should help me beg NEPA to bring back the light, let me remove the film I was watching before my father comes back please 😰😰 — That Lanky Boi 👑 (@volqx__) June 8, 2020

8.

If she answers your proposal fast, she needs 5k urgently from you in the next few minutes — Uncle Chu (@chubiei) June 8, 2020

9.

No matter how romantic your text message is, it will never get to a woman’s heart like a Bank Alert.”Na true”? — Deegash Es Kay🍂 (@deegashe) June 8, 2020

10.