“Atiku is coming again” and Nigerians on Twitter have a word or two about it

As former Vice President and 5-time Presidential Hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, tries to sell the idea that he is coming with some form of renewed hope, a lot of Nigerians on Twitter not buying it. This may not be unconnected with the myriad of repetitive promises they’ve had to deal with over the years.

With President Muhammadu Buhari in power and the perception that he has not met with the expectation of his mandate, the idea that one of his peers would perform any differently is something that has become impossible for people to believe. A lot of these Nigerians seem to have been caught up in a cycle of reshuffled leaders, yet none has really done much to change the narrative surrounding them.

Even though they may be of different political parties, in the mind of many Nigerians, they are all part of the same club, “that presumably does not have the people’s best interest at heart.”

Trending Matter; Atiku Abubakar will contest for president come 2023 says the former vice president's son Adamu Abubakar Are you surprised? pic.twitter.com/UWDMhPNiS8 — Naija (@Naija_PR) June 8, 2020

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election trended on social media today after reports by his son that he plans to run for office again during the 2023 elections, surfaced. The news did not sit well with many Nigerians on Twitter as they could not fathom another Presidential race with more of the same. Here are a few of the reactions:

If Atiku will be PDP candidate in 2023, APC should be preparing for swearing in now — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) June 8, 2020

Your dad ain't running for SHIT! We won't let him. Lai Lai. Anyone who destroyed Nigeria is going to be called out by me. @atiku your time in ASO Rock has expired. The End.#kemitalks https://t.co/TiKwLqKM6P — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 8, 2020

Of course not everyone was against the idea, people loyal to the politician also came out to air their opinion:

No matter what happens Nigeria will want an Atiku Plus Peter Obi..

For me..it is the combination that if allowed to function optimally can reposition Nigeria for greatness if we can trust this..

I have been in close proximity to these guys..

They have what it takes.. — Anthony Ehilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) June 4, 2020

I proudly support Atiku Abubakar @atiku for president in 2023 His age (73) doesn't bother me (young & old fools abound), I'm endeared to the "Age of His Ideas" ~Free Markets

~Small Government

~Curbing Wastages

~Economic & Social reforms

~Restructuring

~Open Govt Atiku/Obi 2023 pic.twitter.com/kBWJXHMpng — NOI Stan (@FASTnFIERCE) June 8, 2020

From the trend and recent discussions, it would seem that the only way majority of Nigerians would truly be comfortable with a Presidential candidate is if the said person has an unarguable and spotless track record; no scandals as well as no loyalty or affiliation with known corrupt figures or perceived corrupt elements, and of course, younger that the current age of the President.

In all, time will tell.