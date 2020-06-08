“Atiku is coming again” and Nigerians on Twitter have a word or two about it

As former Vice President and 5-time Presidential Hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, tries to sell the idea that he is coming with some form of renewed hope, a lot of Nigerians on Twitter not buying it. This may not be unconnected with the myriad of repetitive promises they’ve had to deal with over the years.

With President Muhammadu Buhari in power and the perception that he has not met with the expectation of his mandate, the idea that one of his peers would perform any differently is something that has become impossible for people to believe. A lot of these Nigerians seem to have been caught up in a cycle of reshuffled leaders, yet none has really done much to change the narrative surrounding them.

Even though they may be of different political parties, in the mind of many Nigerians, they are all part of the same club, “that presumably does not have the people’s best interest at heart.”

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election trended on social media today after reports by his son that he plans to run for office again during the 2023 elections, surfaced. The news did not sit well with many Nigerians on Twitter as they could not fathom another Presidential race with more of the same. Here are a few of the reactions:

Of course not everyone was against the idea, people loyal to the politician also came out to air their opinion:

From the trend and recent discussions, it would seem that the only way majority of Nigerians would truly be comfortable with a Presidential candidate is if the said person has an unarguable and spotless track record; no scandals as well as no loyalty or affiliation with known corrupt figures or perceived corrupt elements, and of course, younger that the current age of the President.

In all, time will tell.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor June 8, 2020

There’s a new Baby Mama drama. Starring: Leader of the 30 billion gang?

For the longest time now, the benchmark for a perfect relationship has been the love tale between Davido and his ...

Michael Isaac June 8, 2020

Here’s why everyone is talking about Adekunle Gold and Simi

There are quite a lot of celebrity couples in the Nigerian entertainment sphere and while all of these couples are ...

Michael Isaac June 8, 2020

Everything that happened on Twitter while you were asleep

It is safe to say that on the streets of Twitter, there isn’t anything that is not discussed; and over ...

Chinedu Okafor June 7, 2020

Diezani Alison-Madueke continues to wax strong despite being a wanted woman

If you wish to speak about corruption in Africa, especially in Nigeria, you may end up writing an entire book ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

Is it possible to live and survive, earning 30K in Lagos?

A few years ago (Many few years ago, in fact), 30,000 Naira may have sounded like a big deal and ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

‘Why did we even celebrate Gaddafi’s death?’ | Tweeps revisit progress of Libya after leader’s demise

Twitter has become one place to talk about anything from politics to social issues and many users who use it ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail