Peter Obi Expresses Disappointment in the PEPC Judgment and chooses to Appeal; Captain Traoré says Burkina Faso is “not enemies of the French people” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi Expresses Disappointment in the PEPC Judgment and chooses to Appeal

Captain Traoré says Burkina Faso is “not enemies of the French people.”

Tinubu reminisces about his life in India ahead of the G20 Summit

Lawyer, Diaspora Group call out the Tribunal presidential judgement

Atiku responds to Vice President Shettima’s speech, refuses to retire

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and African countries, these are the five top Nigerian and African news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Peter Obi Expresses Disappointment in the PEPC Judgment and chooses to Appeal

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), gave a speech announcing that he would be pursuing the petition to the Supreme Court.

On September 7, the presidential candidate showed his displeasure at the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Court; the five-justice panel had displaced the evidence that he, Peter Obi, had brought forward before claiming that President Bola Tinubu was the legitimate president of Nigeria as he allegedly had the most votes of the three presidential candidates during the presidential elections earlier this year.

“As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the court, but we disagree with the court’s reason and conclusion in the judgement delivered,” he said

Peter Obi acknowledged the Tribunal for sticking to the statutory timeframes, but he disagreed with the outcome of the court’s ruling.

Earlier yesterday, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, held a meeting where he also officially announced his decision not to let go of the PEPC ruling. He said he had charged his lawyers to take the case to the Supreme Court.

“I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in this instance, is the Supreme Court. It is my conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate,”

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, along with their supporters, are refusing to believe that President Tinubu indeed won the presidential election due to the evidence placed against him in court and the investigative findings about his previous life.

“It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgement by way of Appeal immediately as allowed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Peter Obi declared.

Captain Traoré says Burkina Faso is “not enemies of the French people”

The transitional president of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has announced that contrary to his actions in the past months, his country is not enemies of the French people.

In an interview with Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB), the military leader of Burkina Faso said that despite his coup against the country’s civilian leader, Burkina Faso is not an enemy of the French people.

“It is the policy of those who run France which poses a problem in Africa, so as long as a State is not an imperialist spirit, there is no problem,” he said.

According to the transitional president, Burkina Faso has steered people to sign numerous agreements that prevent them from evolving. He critiqued France for giving independence and putting people at the heads of some states.

“We must agree to look at each other as equals, and we must agree to review our cooperation,”

Since he usurped power from the previous leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, a year ago, the military leader stated that he had been busy building relationships with new partners who now support his dreams by providing his regime with “equipment and other things.”

Tinubu reminisces about his life in India ahead of the G20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria spoke to Nigerians in India, where he publicly reflected on his previous life before entering politics. The president is in India and invited to the Indian G20 Summit.

His Excellency reminded the people that he started small, a Nigerian boy who wanted to make the most of life.

At the event with Nigerian students studying in India, the president explained that he was once a security guard before acquiring employment at Deloitte and Exxon Mobil.

“I was a security guard, I was a tutor in a school, I was brilliant in school, I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world because of my education,” he said in a statement released by his Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.

“Good education brought me here, and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small,”

He urged the Nigerian students not to give up as he believed that they could achieve whatever they put their minds to.

“You can also do it; do not be despondent. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all; it does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from.”

Lawyer, Diaspora Group call out the Tribunal presidential judgement

Since the ruling of the PEPC Tribunal on Wednesday 6, there have been criticisms against the decision of the PEPC panel, some of which have arisen from a diaspora group and a lawyer.

On September 7, a senior lawyer named Joseph Otteh called out the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC) for revealing a disappointing judgment on Wednesday 6, 2023.

The lawyer claimed the judgment would bar further chances for credible Nigerian elections henceforth.

Joseph Otteh stated that he was not discussing the qualification of the challenged candidate but of the PEPT, which did all but “bury its head in the sand.” He charged that the Tribunal defeated the public expectations by not conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the presidential electoral process on February 25.

“It failed to acknowledge the significance of transparent elections and of maintaining the integrity of votes cast at elections, not evaluate how the introduction of technology (BVAS and IREV) was geared towards enhancing and promoting the people’s confidence in election results,” he started.

In a statement released on September 7, the Global Coordinator of Rescue Nigeria, Dr Michael Chukwujekwu, confessed that the actions of the five Justices of the PEPT had sunken Nigeria’s democracy.

“RNGN observed that the Tribunal judges, who were meant to uphold justice as unbiased umpires in the Nigerian presidential election petitions and contentions, openly and vigorously became players in a game they are intended to be referees in,” he said.

“All criticism meted was only at the witnesses and expert witnesses of PDP and Labour Party (LP). There are no criticisms of the statements and submissions of the APC and INEC witnesses,” he noted.

Atiku responds to Vice President Shettima’s speech, refuses to retire

On Thursday 7, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, announced that he would retire presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president and presidential candidate of PDP has, since announcing his refusal to back down after the PEPT’s judgment, responded to Shettima’s rude commentary, declaring that he would not retire.

Atiku promised, through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, to continue his political journey till he achieves his dream of becoming president and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Paul Ibe stated that Atiku has nothing personal against the president of Nigeria; the reason for going to the courts is not to be vindictive but based on principles.

“The Waziri has nothing personal against President Tinubu; he owes him no ill will. Let me, however, make it very clear that this struggle is about principle and justice. He is not in this legal battle because he hates Tinubu; Atiku is in it to ensure that people who rigged elections cannot escape it […] No leader should be proud to lead angry and aggrieved citizens,” he explained.